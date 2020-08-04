Telangana records 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed 1,286 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more fatalities, taking the tally of those infected by the virus in the state to 68,946.

Out of the new cases, 391 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a considerable fall compared to the previous days, followed by Ranga Reddy 121 and Karimnagar 101, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 3.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 0.81 per cent, while it was 2.11 per cent at the national level, it said.

As many as 49,675 people recovered from the infectious disease so far, while 18,708 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 72 per cent in the state, while it was 65.77 per cent in the country.

The bulletin said 13,787 samples were tested on August 3 taking the cumulative to past five lakh.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent while that due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and sufficient beds are available in state-run hospitals.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on watsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals and laboratories, the bulletin added.