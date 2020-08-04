133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,855,318

50,475

Recovered

1,230,440

43,070

Deaths

38,971

806

Maharashtra45019628703015842 Tamil Nadu2632222022834241 Andhra Pradesh166586886781537 Karnataka139571625002594 Delhi1384821242544021 Uttar Pradesh97362553931778 West Bengal78232548181731 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI probe will enchroach upon state's right, claims MVA

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2020, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 4:13 pm IST
The NCP said the matter is being probed by the Mumbai Police properly, and denounced the politics being played over it.
Sushant Singh Rajput. (PTI)
 Sushant Singh Rajput. (PTI)

Mumbai: The ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday slammed the Bihar government for recommending a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying the move encroaches upon rights of the state government and helps the BJP in "destruction" of Constitution.

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said the Nitish Kumar government was probably trying to divert attention from its "failure" in combating COVID-19 by recommending a CBI probe.

 

Hours earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in Patna that his government had made the recommendation after the deceased actor's father made a request.

Malik said the decision of the Bihar government undermines the federal structure.

"Do they (Bihar government) have jurisdiction over a crime that has taken place in Maharashtra?" Malik asked.

The NCP is the second largest constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The other partner being the Congress.

Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had said there was no need for a CBI probe into the case as the Mumbai police were capable of handling the matter.

 

The recommendation for a CBI probe came at a time when the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are locked in a bitter turf war over investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found handing at his apartment in Bandra here in June.

An FIR has been registered in Patna on the complaint of the late actor's father K K Singh against his son's girlfriend and budding actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.

"Tomorrow, for instance, suppose a case is registered against a person living in Mumbai for a crime that has taken place in Uttar Pradesh, will the Maharashtra government too register a case in Mumbai and go for investigation in Uttar Pradesh?"It is a question of jurisdiction," Malik said.

 

He said the way the Bihar government is behaving, it is creating a crisis.

"It is akin to encroaching upon the rights of another state, which is not healthy in a democratic set up," he added.

The NCP leader said the matter is being probed by the Mumbai Police properly, and denounced the politics being played over it.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant accused the BJP government of helping the BJP in "destruction of Constitution" with the CBI probe decision.

Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) helms the Bihar government in alliance with the BJP.

 

"Modi govt & BJP destroying Democratic structure in India. Sad to see BJP'S alliance partners helping them in this destruction of the constitution which will permanently damage our federal structure for dismal political gains. Hope our courts share our concern for the country!" Sawant tweeted.

...
Tags: sushant singh rajput death case, maha vikas aghadi government, sena-ncp-congress alliance, bihar government, cbi probe
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


