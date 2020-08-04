133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,855,318

50,475

Recovered

1,230,440

43,070

Deaths

38,971

806

Maharashtra45019628703015842 Tamil Nadu2632222022834241 Andhra Pradesh166586886781537 Karnataka139571625002594 Delhi1384821242544021 Uttar Pradesh97362553931778 West Bengal78232548181731 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2020 SII to conduct phase ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SII to conduct phase 2, 3 human trials of vaccine as India's cases continue to rise

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published Aug 4, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
SII has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine COVISHIELD
A drone flies over a city street, used by the authorities to conduct surveillance, during the ongoing 10-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bhopal, Sunday
 A drone flies over a city street, used by the authorities to conduct surveillance, during the ongoing 10-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bhopal, Sunday

Amid daily reporting of a huge number of novel coronavirus cases, India has taken a step forward in race against time to develop a vaccine. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approvals to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

SII, one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine COVISHIELD once it is ready for larger use.

 

Currently, phase 2, 3 clinical trials of the Oxford-sponsor vaccine are ongoing in the United Kingdom, while phase 3 clinical trials are on in Brazil and phase 1, 2 clinical trials are going on in South Africa. The vaccine candidate has shown promising results during its phase 1 trials in the UK in which two Indians were also administered the vaccine.

SII had last month sought permission from DCGI to conduct these trials in India. The approval for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials by the SII was granted by DCGI on Sunday after an evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19.

 

SII will conduct an “observer-blind, randomised controlled study” to determine the safety and immunogenicity of COVISHIELD on healthy Indian adults, said sources. Accordingly, 1600 persons at 17 sites will participate in the trials. As per the study design, each subject will be administered two doses at a gap of 4 weeks -- first dose on Day 1 and second on Day 29.

Officials said the safety and immunogenicity will be assessed at predefined intervals. SII will have to submit safety data, evaluated by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

 

The clinical trial sites which have been proposed for the study be distributed across India and include AIIMS-Delhi, B.J. Medical College-Pune, Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS)-Patna, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research-Chandigarh, AIIMS-Jodhpur, Nehru Hospital- Gorakhpur, Andhra Medical College- Visakhapatnam and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research-Mysore.

COVID-19 cases are on a steep rise as the country's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 12-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.  

 

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,938 with 803 fresh fatalities being reported in 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 12,30,509 people have recovered, while there are 5,86,298 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

India is now reporting the highest number of daily cases in the world followed by Mexico as daily high reporting in the United States of America and Brazil came under check. According to ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava it is difficult to predict whether or not India will see a second wave of COVID-19 infections and there will be smaller peaks at different times due to the varied geography of the country.

 

According to the union health ministry, India continues to improve the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) which is now 2.10 per cent and recovery rate is 66.31%. Country’s Test Per Million (TPM) has increased to 14640 and 24 states and UTs have reported higher testing per million than the national average.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry on Monday issued protocols to be followed at fitness centres like gymnasiums and yoga institutes. As per guidelines, only asymptomatic persons with Aarogya Setu app should be allowed and they must maintain social distancing and wear of visor while exercising. Such centres in containment zones will not be allowed to open and spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pools too will remain closed across the country.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus in india, coronavirus deaths india, coronavirus cases in india


Latest From Nation

Telangana government has revoked permission for Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda, to treat Covid-19 patients for overcharging patients. (Photo- Twitter)

Hospital’s licence to treat COVID revoked

Justice Vinod Kumar heard the petition even though it was Raksha Bandhan day.

High Court steps in after hospital refuses to release soldier's body until bill paid

People flout social distancing norms while waiting near a mobile swab collection vehicle for COVID-19 test. (PTI Photo)

Telangana records 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh

Bandi Sanjay carves up BJP Hyderabad unit, runs into Raja Singh's ire



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sushant death case: Bihar-Mumbai police spar over cop's forceful quarantine

The investigation into suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have lost priority amidst the tussle between two police forces which has now taken a political turn. (PTI Photo)

India deploys troops and tanks in Ladakh to counter Chinese deployment

Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh on the Manali-Leh highway on August 1, 2020. (PTI)

Curfew in Srinagar over violence, rising COVID cases

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard by a closed road, as Kashmiris marked Eid during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in in Srinagar. (AP Photo)

Marked decline recorded in terror violence in Jammu and Kashmir this year

In current year, security forces were able to kill 148 terrorists out of which 14 were foreign terrorists from HM, LeT and JeM. (PTI)

Hurriyat faction led by Mirwaiz urges India, Pakistan to resume J-K dialogue soon

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham