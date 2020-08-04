133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2020 Onus now on Kerala p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Onus now on Kerala police to control pandemic in state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Aug 4, 2020, 7:32 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 7:32 pm IST
Strict action will be taken against those who violate quarantine guidelines
A health worker using a fingerti pulse oximeter checks a person at a healthcare centre. PTI photo
  A health worker using a fingerti pulse oximeter checks a person at a healthcare centre. PTI photo

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 25,000 mark, the Kerala government has entrusted major responsibilities of pandemic control and prevention measures to the police. Kochi city police commissioner Vijay Sakhare has been appointed as state-level nodal officer for coordination of pandemic prevention measures.

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently admitted that serious lapses and negligence had resulted in a big spike in the last few weeks. Though the state could effectively manage the pandemic in the initial phase, negligent attitude crept in the next phase worsened the situation, remarked the chief minister. He also stressed the need for stringent and intensified preventive measures.

 

Now, the police will be responsible for demarcating containment zones, tracing primary and secondary contacts of the infected, 24-hour monitoring to ensure compliance of health protocol in containment zones, tracking persons under quarantine and ensuring social distancing and other guidelines in markets and other public places.

Police personnel will also be responsible for shifting primary and secondary contacts to hospitals, first-line treatment centres or quarantine institutions. A special team will be constituted in each police station under the SI for this purpose. Till now, health inspectors were responsible for tracing and shifting primary and secondary contacts.

 

Strict action will be taken against those who violate quarantine guidelines. No one will be allowed to enter or exit from containment zones and either cops or selected volunteers will be deputed for home delivery of essential goods in such areas.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to modify the criteria for demarcating an area as a containment zone. Not the entire wards or divisions in local bodies will be marked as containment zones, but the zones will be more localised.

The state has been recording more than 1,000 new cases per day for the last few days and the total number of cases stands at 26,873. The number of active cases is 11,487. While it took more than five months to reach 10,000 cases, it took only less than three weeks to cross the 25,000 mark.

 

Though the COVID-19 mortality rate in Kerala is very low when compared to the national average, the number of deaths is increasing in the state. The total death toll is 86 including the two deaths reported on Tuesday.

...
Tags: kerala covid 19
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


