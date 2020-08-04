133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,855,318

50,475

Recovered

1,230,440

43,070

Deaths

38,971

806

Maharashtra45019628703015842 Tamil Nadu2632222022834241 Andhra Pradesh166586886781537 Karnataka139571625002594 Delhi1384821242544021 Uttar Pradesh97362553931778 West Bengal78232548181731 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2020 Karnataka: Over 135 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: Over 135 garment factory workers test COVID positive in Hassan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M B GIRISH
Published Aug 4, 2020, 6:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 6:33 pm IST
The garment factory has about 2,500 workers and most of the workers who have contracted the disease are from north Karnataka
A child looks at his mother being screened for COVID-19 symptoms. AP Photo
 A child looks at his mother being screened for COVID-19 symptoms. AP Photo

Hassan: A total of 135 employees, most of them women, belonging to Himmatsingka Linens, a garment factory located in the special economic zone of Hassan in Karnataka have tested COVID-19 positive. Most of these workers stay indoors in a building withing the factory premises.

After a video clip highlighting the conditions inside the factory went viral, officials moved in and shift them to Covid care centres.

 

The garment factory has about 2,500 workers and most of the workers who have contracted the disease are from north Karnataka.

In the video clip, which was captured reportedly by some employees, workers claimed that some of them had no access to treatment for the disease.

The video clip claimed that affected employees were made to sleep without bed and they spend night on floor in biting cold.

The video clip reportedly captured by employees caught the attention of the administration and sources told Deccan Chronicle that factory management was told to open an Covid care centre but the management is said to have given no attention to it.

 

It is said that about 30 of the workers had no access to beds among other facilities.

After the video clip was made public, health officials swung into action and shifted some of the workers to covid care centre at the Agriculture College and others to SDM Ayurveda College.

...
Tags: karnataka covid-19, hasan covid-19 outbreak
Location: India, Karnataka, Hassan


Latest From Nation

People hold umbrellas distributed by volunteers to maintain social distancing as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in a market in Chennai. AFP Photo

Want positive news? No fresh active COVID-19 cases in Chennai in 40 days

Indian Premier League dumps Vivo.

Vivo quits as IPL's title sponsor a day after objection from RSS-affiliated body

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for various services. (PTI)

Pradeep Singh from Sonepat tops UPSC exam 2019, 829 candidates qualify

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar outside the Vidhan Bhavan before the start of the session. (PTI)

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Nitish Kumar government recommends CBI probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vivo quits as IPL's title sponsor a day after objection from RSS-affiliated body

Indian Premier League dumps Vivo.

Pradeep Singh from Sonepat tops UPSC exam 2019, 829 candidates qualify

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for various services. (PTI)

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Nitish Kumar government recommends CBI probe

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar outside the Vidhan Bhavan before the start of the session. (PTI)

Sushant death case: Bihar-Mumbai police spar over cop's forceful quarantine

The investigation into suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have lost priority amidst the tussle between two police forces which has now taken a political turn. (PTI Photo)

No politicising education ties, says China as Confucius Institute comes under scanner

Students taking a Mandarin test at one of the branches of the institute. (Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham