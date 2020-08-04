Karnataka: Over 135 garment factory workers test COVID positive in Hassan

A child looks at his mother being screened for COVID-19 symptoms. AP Photo

Hassan: A total of 135 employees, most of them women, belonging to Himmatsingka Linens, a garment factory located in the special economic zone of Hassan in Karnataka have tested COVID-19 positive. Most of these workers stay indoors in a building withing the factory premises.

After a video clip highlighting the conditions inside the factory went viral, officials moved in and shift them to Covid care centres.

The garment factory has about 2,500 workers and most of the workers who have contracted the disease are from north Karnataka.

In the video clip, which was captured reportedly by some employees, workers claimed that some of them had no access to treatment for the disease.

The video clip claimed that affected employees were made to sleep without bed and they spend night on floor in biting cold.

The video clip reportedly captured by employees caught the attention of the administration and sources told Deccan Chronicle that factory management was told to open an Covid care centre but the management is said to have given no attention to it.

It is said that about 30 of the workers had no access to beds among other facilities.

After the video clip was made public, health officials swung into action and shifted some of the workers to covid care centre at the Agriculture College and others to SDM Ayurveda College.