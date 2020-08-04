Hospital’s licence to treat COVID revoked

Hyderabad: The state government has revoked permission for Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda, to treat Covid-19 patients for overcharging patients.

The action was taken by the Director of Health and Family Welfare under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The government in its order stated that private hospitals were flouting the guidelines related to treatment charges.

The government stated that there were several complaints received against Deccan Hospital for overcharging and inappropriate billing. Those who are currently undergoing treatment must be charged on the rates that have been fixed by the government.

Deccan Hospital managing director Dr Damodar Reddy said, “We have not received any such notice today. The only letter we got from the government was that our case hearing is on August 10.”

A complaint against the hospital had been submitted to the Director of Health for overcharging by a patient and their relatives. Investigations into the complaint are being carried out and doctors at the hospital said all documents related to case have been given to officials.

A senior official said, “We will investigate a few more hospitals in the city as the caseload is now decreasing in the GHMC limits.”