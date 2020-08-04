133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,855,318

50,475

Recovered

1,230,440

43,070

Deaths

38,971

806

Maharashtra45019628703015842 Tamil Nadu2632222022834241 Andhra Pradesh166586886781537 Karnataka139571625002594 Delhi1384821242544021 Uttar Pradesh97362553931778 West Bengal78232548181731 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress leader Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2020, 9:29 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 9:29 am IST
Siddaramaiah has also been admitted to Manipal Hospital where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
 Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.

The 71-year-old leader of opposition in the state assembly has requested all those who have come into contact with him to quarantine themselves.

 

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his father had a fever since Monday morning and was admitted to hospital in the night.

"He was confirmed with corona infection after the antigen test was conducted," he said in a tweet.

Siddaramaiah has also been admitted to Manipal Hospital where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

 

Yediyurappa was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after he tested positive for coronavirus, and doctors have said he was "doing well" and is "clinically stable".

State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted wishing for Siddaramaiah's speedy recovery and said he was in constant touch with Manipal hospital doctors. "His (Siddaramaiah) health is stable and there is no need to worry."

...
Tags: clp leader siddaramaiah, karnataka coronavirus updates, coronavirus in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


