133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,855,318

50,475

Recovered

1,230,440

43,070

Deaths

38,971

806

Maharashtra45019628703015842 Tamil Nadu2632222022834241 Andhra Pradesh166586886781537 Karnataka139571625002594 Delhi1384821242544021 Uttar Pradesh97362553931778 West Bengal78232548181731 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2020 August 5 'inaus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

August 5 'inauspicious' day for Ayodhya bhumi pujan, claims Digvijaya Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 4, 2020, 10:20 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Chouhan countered Singh saying, “The very name of Lord Ram makes inauspicious times auspicious”
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (PTI)

Bhopal/New Delhi: A day after Union home minister Amit Shah and some other key BJP leaders tested positive for COVID-19, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday floated a weird theory linking the spread of the virus to the groundbreaking ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone it, calling August 5 an “inauspicious” day. 

In a series of Twitter posts, Singh said the coronavirus attack on several senior BJP leaders was a consequence of not heeding to “Sanata Dharam” while choosing the “mahurat” (timing) of the groundbreaking ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

 

The “bhumi pujan” of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on Wednesday and is expected to be attended by the Prime Minister.

"I again request Modiji to postpone the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5. After a struggle of hundreds of years, the occasion for the construction of the temple has come. Don’t allow your arrogance to create obstruction in the way,” Singh tweeted.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Jagat Guru Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj (Shankaraycharya of Dwarka Peeth) had said that August 5 was an inauspicious muhurat for the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram temple. “For the convenience of Modiji, this inauspicious muhurat was fixed. This means that Modji is above the Hindu beliefs of thousands of years. Is this Hindutava?" he said.

 

Claiming that some leaders had tested positive for coronavirus as they had ignored the tenets of the Sanatan Dharma, he tweeted, "Modiji, how many more people you want to send to hospital by laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple. Yogiji, advise Modi. In your presence, the tenets of Sanatan Dharma are being broken. What is compelling you to allow all this to happen?”

“In such a situation, shouldn’t the UP CM and PM be in home quarantine? Are the quarantine rules only for the public?” he added.

Apart from Shah, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, UP state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, and UP Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

 

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Chouhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is recuperating in a private hospital in Bhopal, countered Singh saying, “The very name of Lord Ram makes inauspicious times auspicious”.

“Congress leaders who were denying the existence of Lord Ram have started commenting on the timing of bhumi pujan for Ram temple. Oh Congressmen, merely invoking the name of Lord Ram turns a time auspicious,” Chouhan tweeted. 

...
Tags: babri masjid-ram janmabhoomi dispute, digvijaya singh, ram janmabhoomi bhumi poojan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Telangana government has revoked permission for Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda, to treat Covid-19 patients for overcharging patients. (Photo- Twitter)

Hospital’s licence to treat COVID revoked

Justice Vinod Kumar heard the petition even though it was Raksha Bandhan day.

High Court steps in after hospital refuses to release soldier's body until bill paid

People flout social distancing norms while waiting near a mobile swab collection vehicle for COVID-19 test. (PTI Photo)

Telangana records 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

A drone flies over a city street, used by the authorities to conduct surveillance, during the ongoing 10-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bhopal, Sunday

SII to conduct phase 2, 3 human trials of vaccine as India's cases continue to rise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sushant death case: Bihar-Mumbai police spar over cop's forceful quarantine

The investigation into suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have lost priority amidst the tussle between two police forces which has now taken a political turn. (PTI Photo)

India deploys troops and tanks in Ladakh to counter Chinese deployment

Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh on the Manali-Leh highway on August 1, 2020. (PTI)

SII to conduct phase 2, 3 human trials of vaccine as India's cases continue to rise

A drone flies over a city street, used by the authorities to conduct surveillance, during the ongoing 10-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bhopal, Sunday

Curfew in Srinagar over violence, rising COVID cases

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard by a closed road, as Kashmiris marked Eid during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in in Srinagar. (AP Photo)

Marked decline recorded in terror violence in Jammu and Kashmir this year

In current year, security forces were able to kill 148 terrorists out of which 14 were foreign terrorists from HM, LeT and JeM. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham