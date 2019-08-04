Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 Unnao rape case: CBI ...
Unnao rape case: CBI search underway at multiple locations

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 11:27 am IST
The details of searches have been withheld as the operation is going on but it is understood that 17 places are being searched, they said.
 On July 30, the car in which the survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in connection with the Unnao rape survivor's accident case, officials said Sunday.

On July 30, the car in which the survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.

Two of the survivor's aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident.

Sengar was booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case.

Tags: unnao rape case, cbi, search operation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


