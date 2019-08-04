Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 T’gana man abd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

T’gana man abducted, sexually assaulted woman on pretext of job, arrested

ANI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 11:32 am IST
The accused is involved in several cases of duping people on the pretext of a job and was arrested by police several times.
A man was arrested on Saturday for abducting and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of providing a government job. (Representational Image)
 A man was arrested on Saturday for abducting and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of providing a government job. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Saturday for abducting and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of providing a government job.

The accused is involved in several cases of duping people on the pretext of a job and was arrested by police several times.

 

On the tip-off information from AP Police, joint operation teams of LB Nagar zone and Rachakonda Police have nabbed the most wanted jail escort absconding offender Ithem Ravi Sekhar, resident of Davaluru village of Kankipadu Mandal.

"He has been arrested for kidnapping one young girl from Bonguluru gate under the guise of providing government job and committing sexual assault on her," Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, said.

Further, he was involved in 48 cases and was arrested by different police stations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He got convicted in 14 cases, non-bailable warrants (NBWs) pending in 6 cases, wanted in 12 cases, and 16 cases are in the pending trial.

Police have recovered four cell phones, eight sim cards, two gold rings, one silver ring and Rs 47,000 in cash from his possession.

...
Tags: kidnap, hyderabad, job, woman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

President Kovind held delegation-level talks with the leaders of the host countries to strengthen ties in key sectors. (Photo: File)

President Kovind returns home after three-nation visit

On July 30, the car in which the survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: CBI search underway at multiple locations

K Muhammed Basheer, 35, who was the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj. (Representational Image)

IAS officer sent to custody after Kerala journalist dies, charged with rash driving

Khan, who is a former cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, is the founder and Chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. (Photo: File)

Trouble mounts for Azam Khan, 27 FIRs over land grab for university



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unnao rape case: CBI search underway at multiple locations

On July 30, the car in which the survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. (Photo: PTI)

IAS officer sent to custody after Kerala journalist dies, charged with rash driving

K Muhammed Basheer, 35, who was the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj. (Representational Image)

Trouble mounts for Azam Khan, 27 FIRs over land grab for university

Khan, who is a former cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, is the founder and Chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. (Photo: File)

Amid confusion and uncertainty, Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit J&K

Home Minister Amit Shah may visit Jammu and Kashmir amid the on going turmoil in J&K. (Photo: File)

Agra: Man forces wife to drink mosquito repellent, strangulates her

The man has been arrested. He told police that he took the step following an argument over his wife talking to another man on WhatsApp,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham