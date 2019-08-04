Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 Protests at Meenaksh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Protests at Meenakshi Amman Temple over missing statue in Tamil Nadu

ANI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
The group believes that the authorities are intentionally keeping away the facts from them and this is an attempt to distort the history.
Activists of Maruthu Thiruvar Makkal Kazgham on Sunday staged a protest outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple here over a missing statue in the temple in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)
 Activists of Maruthu Thiruvar Makkal Kazgham on Sunday staged a protest outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple here over a missing statue in the temple in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

Madurai: Activists of Maruthu Thiruvar Makkal Kazgham on Sunday staged a protest outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple here over a missing statue in the temple in Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The statue is that of Maruthupandiyar.

 

"We had given an RTI on Maruthu Pandiyar statue in the Meenakshi Amman Temple but the temple authorities in their response say that they don't have any information on the statue. They have said that there is no statue in the temple. In this situation we are not sure whether the statue is there or not and that is why we are protesting today," said an activist.

The group believes that the authorities are intentionally keeping away the facts from them and this is an attempt to distort the history.

Police have detained the protestors.

In the past few days, many statues in the state are being reported missing or stolen and this case adds up to the chaos in the state as to why some idols are being stolen from temples.

...
Tags: meenakshi amman temple, statue, protest, tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai


Latest From Nation

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the leaders of various political parties had decided to meet at a hotel here, but the police asked it not to allow any political meeting in its premises. (Photo: File)

J&K political parties meet to discuss Kashmir situation

'In my view, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have all these qualities and can provide strength to the organisation and vigour to the opposition space,' Deora said. (Photo: File)

Congress chief Milind Deora proposes Pilot or Scindia as next Congress prez

'Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won't work,' Mehbooba wrote. (Photo: File)

ACB issues notice to Mehbooba over JK bank appointments, 'not surprised,' she says

In a statement, Shivakumar said Yatnal had told reporters at Vijayapura on June 23 that he (the Congress leader) has been exerting pressure on BJP leaders and union ministers to ensure that the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate do not puruse cases against him. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader Shivakumar files Rs 204 cr defamation suit action against BJP MLA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
 

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: After water landing, French 'rocketman' succeeds English Channel crossing

Franky Zapata set off on his 'Flyboard' from Sangatte on the northern coast of France for the 20-minute trip to St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, on England's south coast. (Photo: AFP/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

'In next three months, the Delhi Assembly will go paperless. MLAs also can see from home whether his or her question to be asked during Session has been chosen or not. The project is being executed with financial help of the Delhi government which has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the same,' speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. (Photo: Twitter I @DelhiAssembly) )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On Bakr-Id do not sacrifice animals prohibited by govt: Imam Maulana Khalid Mahali

‘I appeal to all Muslims that on Eid al-Adha, like every year, this year too, the life of only those animals should be sacrificed on which there is no prohibition by government,’ said, Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali. (Photo: ANI)

60-year-old Delhi man stabs wife after altercation

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, a police official said. (Photo: Representational)

400 people shifted after Mithi water level crosses danger mark

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city throughout the day and also issued a warning of high tide in the Arabian Sea in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

'Statue of Unity' shortlisted for UK-based structural award

The 182-metre-tall statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year. (Photo: File)

Odisha urges Centre not to shift CWC office to Patna

State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain conveyed Odisha's concerns in a letter to Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham