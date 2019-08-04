Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 Production hit at NT ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Production hit at NTPC plant, country likely to face power outage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Aug 4, 2019, 3:06 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 3:06 am IST
While the plant requires Rs 55,000 metric tonne (MT) coal each day, it is only left with a stock of 4,000 metric tonne.
At present, 15,000 metric tonne of coal is being procured from other mines to keep the plant running.
 At present, 15,000 metric tonne of coal is being procured from other mines to keep the plant running.

BHUBANESWAR: Power generation at Kaniha-based National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has been severely hit owing to shortage of coal.

Four out of six units of NTPC have been shut due to lack of adequate supply of coal to the power generation unit.

 

While the plant requires Rs 55,000 metric tonne (MT) coal each day, it is only left with a stock of 4,000 metric tonne. At present, 15,000 metric tonne of coal is being procured from other mines to keep the plant running.

The sharp decline in power generation and coal shortage is mainly attributed to the ongoing agitation by workers at MCL’s Talcher coalfields. The workers have launched a cease-work agitation, protesting the mishap at Bharatpur open pit coal mining project in which at four persons were killed and over 10 others sustained injuries on July 23. Demanding a compensation of Rs 3 crore for the family members of the deceased labourers, the workers are staging demonstration in front of several mines of MCL since July 31.

The NTPC-Kaniha plant supplies power to as many as 17 states, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana Bihar and West Bengal. Shutting down four units have fuel apprehensions of power outage in these states.

...
Tags: power generation, ntpc, mcl
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

Jose K Mani.

Idukki Court extends injunction against Jose K Mani

A railway official at the Kozhikode division said the passenger -TTE ratio is not manageable now and on passenger trains, there is no proper checking, and platform tickets remain only on paper.

Kozhikode: Shortage of ticket examiners hits railways

Recently, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) had issued a directive asking the state government to provide free pre-schooling to children.

Kochi: Free pre-schooling still a poser to education system

Mop-up counselling for vacant MBBS seats will be held at Travancore International Convention Centre, Kariavattom on August 7.

Kochi: Website unclear on engg seats vacancy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

KLIS reservoirs are brimming in Telangana

Nine gates have been opened at Annaram, which has 9.25 tmc ft against to its full capacity of 10.87 tmc ft. The Sundilla barrage, that is fed by small streams has 6.4 tmc ft against its full capacity of 8.83 tmc ft. (Representational image)

Visakhapatnam: Need to tweak Income Tax Act, says trade body

Income Tax

Hyderabad: Better security gear for guards at airport

Central Industrial Security Force.

Nellore: State government to take back unused lands

Mekapati Gautham Reddy with his followers at the tea shop of his fan Aziz Bhai at Atmakur.

Sangameswara shrine submerges

The temple’s gopuram gets submerged in floodwater at Kothapalli mandal in Kurnool district. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham