PM Modi tells BJP MPs to keep ‘karyakarta’ spirit alive

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 4, 2019, 2:46 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 2:46 am IST
For an individual, learning is a continuous process and everyone should treat himself/herself as a student, Mr Modi told the gathering.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J.P. Nadda during the two-day training programme in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Giving credit to the BJP’s ideology for the party’s organisational growth, widespread acceptance and current position in the national politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the ruling party’s legislators, including Union ministers, to “keep alive the karyakarta” within them.

Addressing the BJP lawmakers during the two-day Abhyas Varg (orientation session), which commenced on Saturday, Mr Modi said, “The BJP is an organic entity and not an assembled entity. It has reached here because of its ideology and thoughts, not because of one family’s legacy.”

 

For an individual, learning is a continuous process and everyone should treat himself/herself as a student, Mr Modi told the gathering.

“The party worker should remain alive in everyone even if you become a minister or an MP, irrespective of your age, always remain a student so that learning process goes on,” the Prime Minister said.  He also hailed the BJP cadre and their hard work for the party’s ascendancy. Other than the Prime Minister, BJP national president and Union home minister Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda and Union ministers are also attending this Saansad Karyashala at the Parliament library building.

Addressing more than 380 party MPs of both Houses, the PM likened the party and its workers to a mother who nurtures a son, but feels a bit neglected when he gets married and pays more attention to his wife. Mr Modi, it was learnt, told the MPs that after becoming parliamentarians, they should not forget the party and the workers and should always remain connected with the workers who work hard for them, and not just in election time.

Later, Mr Nadda also addressed a session on the idea of India. During the session, Mr Modi and other senior leaders got off the dais, sat with the MPs in middle rows and listened to him.

