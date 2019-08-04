Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 Ex-Maldivian VP arre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-Maldivian VP arrested, taken back to Male

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Aug 4, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Mr Adeeb was trying to enter India when he was stopped by Indian Coast Guards.
Ahmed Adeeb Ghafoor.
 Ahmed Adeeb Ghafoor.

New Delhi: Former Maldives vice-president Ahmed Adeeb has been arrested by Maldives Police and is being taken back to Male from where he fled recently. Mr Adeeb was trying to enter India when he was stopped by Indian Coast Guards.

“We would like to confirm that Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor of H. Saa-maraa has been arrested and is being transported to Male under our custody,” Maldives Police tweeted. He is expected to reach Male by Sunday.

 

Adeeb is facing serious corruption and terrorism charges in the Maldives. In 2016, he was sentenced to 15-year imprisonment for plotting an assassination of then Maldives President Abdulla Yameen.

Adeeb was stopped by Indian Coast Guards near Tuticorin two days ago while he was trying to enter India illegally in a cargo vessel —Virgo-9.  
Sources in India said that Virgo-9 was in international waters at the time when Indian coastal security guards stopped it and found a passenger travelling in it illegally.

Sources in the Indian government, however, denied reports that Adeeb was “arrested and deported” to the Maldives. “The ship was never in our water,” sources added. They also denied reports that Adeeb had contacted India for political asylum.

Government sources told this paper that Adeeb was denied entry into India and was stopped in international waters since he was not coming through the designated entry points for the foreigners, and did not possess the valid documents needed for travel.

“Since he (Mr Adeeb) was not in India or the Indian waters the news about his detention or arrest and deportation are false,” government sources asserted.
Sources said Adeeb was not allowed to deboard the vessel and enter Indian territory.

It is believed that both governments, however, remained in touch with each other on this issue.

In Male, Maldives Police issued a statement on Thursday saying: “Mr Ahmed  Adeeb Gafoor was interdicted during his attempt to flee the country via sea. Maldives Police is engaging with international partners to bring Mr Adeeb back to Maldives. All persons involved in aiding Adeeb to flee the country will be subject to investigation.”

Maldives Police is engaging with international partners to bring Mr Adeeb back to Maldives. All persons involved in aiding Adeeb to flee the country will be subject to criminal investigation.”

He has an active travel ban imposed by the Supreme Court of Maldives and remains a subject of investigation for alleged misappropriation of state funds, corruption and money laundering. He failed to appear for an investigative interview session scheduled by Maldives Police Service for July 31, 2019. Maldives Police is engaging with international partners to bring Mr Adeeb back to Maldives. All persons involved in aiding Adeeb to flee the country will be subject to criminal investigation.”

Mr Adeeb’s lawyers in London claim he has sought asylum in India, which again is denied by the Indian side. Sources said that no request for asylum has reached them through any of its Consulate or Embassy.

Incidentally, days before fleeing Mr Adeeb had tweeted saying: "I have been with you in good times and even through the tough times and I will always be with you. I will face your investigations and I will never run away from responsibilities. No matter what anyone says, I love you Maldives, our beloved and beautiful nation!"

...
Tags: ahmed adeeb, maldives police, indian coast guards


Latest From Nation

The 20-tmc capacity Yellampally reservoir on the Godavari has 10.69 tmc ft water. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Kaleshwaram reservoirs are brimming in state

Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya: Talks failed in Mahabharat

According to an advisory given by the CWC, Srisailam was expected to receive 2,18,947 cusecs on Saturday.

Srisailam water splits Telugus once again

Mr Rao had accused his former students, identified as Lokesh and Vishnumurthy, of extorting money from him by threatening him that they had a video of him sexually abusing a female PhD student. Mr Rao claimed that the video was morphed.

AP National Institute of Technology chief faces sexual abuse charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shias get nod to bring elephant from Karnataka for Muharram

The Shia community is urging the government to allow two elephants for the procession to revive the old tradition and is ready to bear the expenses of one elephant.

Hyderabad: Cop who defeated fake news, twice

After a decade in various postings, Kerala is a distant dream. Home was where she and her twin sister were brought up by her grandmother Parvath-amma in Munnar on a tea estate. Her mother Krishnamma was a teacher and headmistress at the school started by the Tata group at the estates and her father Ramaswamy Parameshwar retired as deputy tahsildar.

UK, Germany issue advisories to citizens against travel to J&K

Hundred of thousands of tourists which include foreigners, pilgrims, students and labourers from other parts of the country started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Friday after the government notification asked them to return home. (Photo: AP | Representative)

Tamil Nadu seeks release of Indian sailors in Iran, Jaishankar assures action

The Union Minister said the Centre was working with Iranian authorities to secure the release of 18 Indian crew members of vessel

Instead of providing security, govt asking tourists to cut trip and run: Cong

'J-K facing Pak sponsored Militancy since Oct 1947. Worst Period 1990-when VP Singh PM supported by BJP &Communists. Neither in Oct-47 nor 1990 did Indian State surrender to PAK like TODAY. Govt should have provided security to Pilgrims/ Tourists rather than asking them to CUT& RUN,' Tewari tweeted. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham