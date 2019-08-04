Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 Centre to prepare NP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre to prepare NPR to lay foundation for pan-India NRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Aug 4, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 2:11 am IST
The main purpose of the NPR is to have an elaborate record or database of every resident in the country.
As per the NPR, a resident is a person who has been living in a particular locality for the last six months and who plans to continue living in that area for the next six months. ( Photo: PTI)
 As per the NPR, a resident is a person who has been living in a particular locality for the last six months and who plans to continue living in that area for the next six months. ( Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The centre has decided to finalise the National Population Register (NPR) by September next year. It is believed that once the NPR is finalised, it would form the basis for preparing the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) which would be similar to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) being prepared in Assam.

As per the NPR, a resident is a person who has been living in a particular locality for the last six months and who plans to continue living in that area for the next six months. The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country.

 

A notification issued by Vivek Joshi, Registrar General of Citizen Registration and Census Commissioner states: “In pursuance of sub-rule(4) of rule 3 of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, the central government hereby decides to prepare and update the Population Register. And the field work for house-to-house enumeration throughout the country except Assam for collection of information relating to all persons who are usually residing within the jurisdiction of local registrar shall be undertaken between the 1st day of April, 2020 to 30th September, 2020.’’

 The NPR is generally prepared at different levels like local which comprises of a village or sub-town, sub-district, district, state and national level according to provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.  Thus it is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register in the NPR.

The main purpose of the NPR is to have an elaborate record or database of every resident in the country. This database comprises of both demographic as well as biometric particulars. The draft NRC in Assam had led to a controversy since names of almost 40 lakh people were left out.  

Further names of over a lakh people were also left out in the list published last month.

The final list of the NRC in Assam will be published on August 31.

During his customary address on June 20 following the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha President Ram Nath Kovind while elaborating on the priorities of the Modi Government in the days ahead had stated,`My government has decided to implement the process of National Register of Citizens on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration.’’ Assam has been excluded from the NPR exercise since the process of the NRC is already going on in the State. The draft NRC in Assam had led to a controversy since names of almost 40 lakh people were left out.  Further names of over a lakh people were also left out in the list published last month. The final list of the NRC in Assam will be published on August 31.

...
Tags: national population register, national register of citizens, assam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The 20-tmc capacity Yellampally reservoir on the Godavari has 10.69 tmc ft water. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Kaleshwaram reservoirs are brimming in state

Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya: Talks failed in Mahabharat

According to an advisory given by the CWC, Srisailam was expected to receive 2,18,947 cusecs on Saturday.

Srisailam water splits Telugus once again

Mr Rao had accused his former students, identified as Lokesh and Vishnumurthy, of extorting money from him by threatening him that they had a video of him sexually abusing a female PhD student. Mr Rao claimed that the video was morphed.

AP National Institute of Technology chief faces sexual abuse charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shias get nod to bring elephant from Karnataka for Muharram

The Shia community is urging the government to allow two elephants for the procession to revive the old tradition and is ready to bear the expenses of one elephant.

Hyderabad: Cop who defeated fake news, twice

After a decade in various postings, Kerala is a distant dream. Home was where she and her twin sister were brought up by her grandmother Parvath-amma in Munnar on a tea estate. Her mother Krishnamma was a teacher and headmistress at the school started by the Tata group at the estates and her father Ramaswamy Parameshwar retired as deputy tahsildar.

UK, Germany issue advisories to citizens against travel to J&K

Hundred of thousands of tourists which include foreigners, pilgrims, students and labourers from other parts of the country started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Friday after the government notification asked them to return home. (Photo: AP | Representative)

Tamil Nadu seeks release of Indian sailors in Iran, Jaishankar assures action

The Union Minister said the Centre was working with Iranian authorities to secure the release of 18 Indian crew members of vessel

Instead of providing security, govt asking tourists to cut trip and run: Cong

'J-K facing Pak sponsored Militancy since Oct 1947. Worst Period 1990-when VP Singh PM supported by BJP &Communists. Neither in Oct-47 nor 1990 did Indian State surrender to PAK like TODAY. Govt should have provided security to Pilgrims/ Tourists rather than asking them to CUT& RUN,' Tewari tweeted. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham