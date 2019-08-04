Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 Border heats up, 7 f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Border heats up, 7 from Pakistan killed: IAF on high alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Bid to attack forward posts in Keran foiled.
Bodies of at least four Pak SSG commandos or terrorists are lying on the Indian side of the LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army posts.
 Bodies of at least four Pak SSG commandos or terrorists are lying on the Indian side of the LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army posts.

New Delhi: The Army foiled Pakistan Border Action Team’s attempt to attack one of the forward posts in Keran sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of July 31-August 1, killing 5-7 Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) commandos and terrorists. The operations are still going on in the area.

“The search operations and attempts to recover bodies are being continuously interfered by Pakistani troops deployed in the area,” said a senior army official. Pakistan is indulging in heavy firing and artillery shelling in the area.

 

Bodies of at least four Pak SSG commandos or terrorists are lying on the Indian side of the LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army posts.

Pakistan is trying to increase tension in Jammu and Kashmir after US President Donald Trump had offered to act as mediator between India and Pakistan during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to analysts. The government had on Friday called off Amarnath yatra due to threat of terror attack on the devotees.

BAT teams include commandos from the Pakistan Army and terrorists and have been conducting cross-border operations and raids across the LoC.

SSG forms the core of BAT. The Indian Air Force is also on high alert and carrying out air patrol.

“In the last 36 hours, Pakistan has desperately attempted to revive terrorism and push terrorists from JeM and other tanzeems. In the last few days, four terrorists have been killed in the hinterland,” said a senior official from Indian Army.

“Number of attempts by Pakistan to disturb peace and target Amarnath yatra have been made. Cache of sniper rifle, IED and mine with POF markings have been recovered. Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along LoC and hinterland,” he added. There has been heavy exchange of artillery firing in Sunderbani, Tangdhar, Uri and Keran sectors along the LoC since Monday night. There is deliberate “calibre escalation” by Pakistan and use of artillery fire.

The Army on Saturday denied that it has been using cluster bombs while retaliating to Pakistan fire. It said that such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by Pak Army.

...
Tags: line of control, pakistan, terrorists, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The 20-tmc capacity Yellampally reservoir on the Godavari has 10.69 tmc ft water. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Kaleshwaram reservoirs are brimming in state

Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya: Talks failed in Mahabharat

According to an advisory given by the CWC, Srisailam was expected to receive 2,18,947 cusecs on Saturday.

Srisailam water splits Telugus once again

Mr Rao had accused his former students, identified as Lokesh and Vishnumurthy, of extorting money from him by threatening him that they had a video of him sexually abusing a female PhD student. Mr Rao claimed that the video was morphed.

AP National Institute of Technology chief faces sexual abuse charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UK, Germany issue advisories to citizens against travel to J&K

Hundred of thousands of tourists which include foreigners, pilgrims, students and labourers from other parts of the country started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Friday after the government notification asked them to return home. (Photo: AP | Representative)

Tamil Nadu seeks release of Indian sailors in Iran, Jaishankar assures action

The Union Minister said the Centre was working with Iranian authorities to secure the release of 18 Indian crew members of vessel

Instead of providing security, govt asking tourists to cut trip and run: Cong

'J-K facing Pak sponsored Militancy since Oct 1947. Worst Period 1990-when VP Singh PM supported by BJP &Communists. Neither in Oct-47 nor 1990 did Indian State surrender to PAK like TODAY. Govt should have provided security to Pilgrims/ Tourists rather than asking them to CUT& RUN,' Tewari tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

How security forces recovered US-made M-24 sniper rifle near Amarnath Yatra route

During the search, one M24 rifle and an Anti-Personnel Land mine with markings of POF( Pakistan Ordnance Factory) were recovered along the Northern route about 1.5 km south-west of the Sangam Top. (Photo: ANI)

MEA working for early release of 18 Indian crew of ship seized by Iran: Jaishankar

Iran had last month seized the Stena Impero ship. Following the seizure, cargo vessel owner said that there were 23 people on board with 18 Indian nationals, a statement issued by company Stena Bulk said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham