Bengaluru Mayor fined Rs 500 for wrapping K'taka CM's gift in plastic

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 4, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
This comes after plastic was banned by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2016.
The civic body on Saturday charged Rs 500 fine to Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun for presenting a gift wrapped in plastic to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Bengaluru: The civic body on Saturday charged Rs 500 fine to Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun for presenting a gift wrapped in plastic to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

This comes after plastic was banned by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2016.

 

The social media users appreciated this move by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after the copy of the fine was released online. "Used plastic for wrapping gift pack," the challan read.

Earlier in July, BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the 19th chief minister of Karnataka -- his fourth shot at the top job.

The items covered in the plastic ban are plastic covers, cups, spoons, plates, flags, banners, flex, items made of thermocol (polystyrene), and non-woven polypropylene bags. According to the civic body, plastics are estimated to contribute to 20 per cent of the 4,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste generated every month in Bengaluru.

