Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 AP National Institut ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP National Institute of Technology chief faces sexual abuse charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Aug 4, 2019, 2:38 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 2:38 am IST
Rao accused of abusing students when he was with NIT, Warangal.
Mr Rao had accused his former students, identified as Lokesh and Vishnumurthy, of extorting money from him by threatening him that they had a video of him sexually abusing a female PhD student. Mr Rao claimed that the video was morphed.
 Mr Rao had accused his former students, identified as Lokesh and Vishnumurthy, of extorting money from him by threatening him that they had a video of him sexually abusing a female PhD student. Mr Rao claimed that the video was morphed.

Vijayawada: A complaint filed by Chilakapalli Surya Prakasha Rao, director of the the AP National Institute of Technology, Tadepalligudem, West Godavari, with the police has boomeranged on him to the extent that demands are being raised that he be removed from his job.

In his complaint lodged on May 31 with the Tadepalligudem Rural police, Mr Rao had accused his former students, identified as Lokesh and Vishnumurthy, of extorting money from him by threatening him that they had a video of him sexually abusing a female PhD student. Mr Rao claimed that the video was morphed.

 

On Friday, Badela Kranthi Kumar, an alumnus of NIT, Warangal (2009-13 batch) and Supreme Court advocate, dashed off a letter to Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, seeking an impartial and independent inquiry into allegations of sexual abuse of female students and extortion of money from male students to award PhD degrees by Mr Rao, who was at that time a professor at the NIT, Warangal. To back his demand, Mr Kumar cited the FIR (109/2019, dated May 31, 2019) and said that the AP NIT director has himself admitted paying money to students to ensure their silence.

Mr Kumar said that after verifying the remand case dairy of investigating officer, video recording of ‘act’ submitted to the police by the accused student, and also based on several former students approaching him with the issue, he has written to the Union minister demanding immediate suspension of the director pending further inquiry.

He said that it was not the first time that allegations of sexual misconduct against faculty members of NIT, Warangal were made, but thus far he had no concrete evidence. Since he had clear evidence against Mr Prakasha Rao, he had acted, Mr Kumar said.

He added that the aggrieved former students of NIT, Warangal were unwilling to come forward fearing damage to reputation and their career.

...
Tags: ap national institute of technology, chilakapalli surya prakasha rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The 20-tmc capacity Yellampally reservoir on the Godavari has 10.69 tmc ft water. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Kaleshwaram reservoirs are brimming in state

Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya: Talks failed in Mahabharat

According to an advisory given by the CWC, Srisailam was expected to receive 2,18,947 cusecs on Saturday.

Srisailam water splits Telugus once again

Teachers have been staging dharnas to press their charter of 29 demands, of which Mr Rao had assured would be fulfilled at a meeting held on May 16, 2018. None of them has been implemented, the teachers said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Government school teachers demand raise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Governor SP Malik allays fears, says no need to panic

Satya Pal Malik.

Utnoor: Drive to educate adivasis on safe delivery

A pregnant woman is being taken in a bullock cart to the Government Hospital for delivery through an overflowing rivulet in Bejjur in Kumarambheem Asifabad district recently. (Photo: DC)

Shias get nod to bring elephant from Karnataka for Muharram

The Shia community is urging the government to allow two elephants for the procession to revive the old tradition and is ready to bear the expenses of one elephant.

Hyderabad: Cop who defeated fake news, twice

After a decade in various postings, Kerala is a distant dream. Home was where she and her twin sister were brought up by her grandmother Parvath-amma in Munnar on a tea estate. Her mother Krishnamma was a teacher and headmistress at the school started by the Tata group at the estates and her father Ramaswamy Parameshwar retired as deputy tahsildar.

UK, Germany issue advisories to citizens against travel to J&K

Hundred of thousands of tourists which include foreigners, pilgrims, students and labourers from other parts of the country started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Friday after the government notification asked them to return home. (Photo: AP | Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham