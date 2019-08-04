Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 Amit Shah meets inte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah meets intelligence chiefs amid terror tensions in Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 4, 2019, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 1:52 pm IST
There have been intelligence reports that terrorists have made multiple infiltration attempts to launch an attack similar to Pulwama.
Intelligence sources said the terrorists were making multiple attempts to cross the LoC and infiltrate into India between July 29 and July 31. (Photo: AP)
 Intelligence sources said the terrorists were making multiple attempts to cross the LoC and infiltrate into India between July 29 and July 31. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvinf Kumar, RAW’s Samant Goel, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other officials amid a massive security build-up in Kashmir.

There have been intelligence reports that terrorists have made multiple infiltration attempts to launch an attack similar to the one in Pulwama in February this year. In response to that, a huge number of security personnel have been deployed in the state and tourists and pilgrims on Amarnath yatra have been asked to leave the immediately citing these security concerns.

 

Intelligence sources said the terrorists were making multiple attempts to cross the LoC and infiltrate into India between July 29 and July 31. The army said on Saturday that five men of Pakistan's Border Action Team or BAT were killed while they were trying to infiltrate into India and strike at an army post in the nearby Keran sector.

Pakistan has been asked to take back the bodies of the intruders for last rites, but there has been no response so far. Heavy cross-border firing is continuing in Keran sector, sources said.

Read: Come with white flags: Indian Army asks Pak to take bodies of 5 intruders

Over the last week, there has been huge security build-up in the state, with the Centre pushing in more than 35,000 paramilitary troops. The massive security build-up had triggered rumours in the Kashmir Valley about a possible government move on Article 35-A - which were rubbished by state Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The administration has issued an advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the state immediately.

The advisory -- issued on Friday -- asked pilgrims and tourists to "curtail their stay" and "return as soon as possible". The locals said it was unprecedented since such an advisory was not issued during the height of militancy in the 1990s.

...
Tags: amit shah, jammu and kashmir, ajit doval, terrorists, loc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Devender Kishore Pal, owner of the truck which collided with the car the Unnao rape survivor was travelling to Raebareli in, said he is unaware who expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao case: ‘Don't know who Kuldeep Sengar is,’ says truck owner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Monday in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: AP)

Amit Shah to introduce J&K Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill in RS on Monday

Shiv Sena's secretary Aadesh Bandekarsaid his interactions with women in the last two days were centered around issues pertaining to water, education, housing and health. (Photo: ANI)

Sena launches another campaign, targets women voters

The order comes a year after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its report had argued that a comparison with air fare for 13 sectors showed that travelling by aeroplane was cheaper than in train for a large number of routes. (Photo: Representational)

'cheaper' airfares allows rly officials to fly instead of train travel in AC1, AC2



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: After water landing, French 'rocketman' succeeds English Channel crossing

Franky Zapata set off on his 'Flyboard' from Sangatte on the northern coast of France for the 20-minute trip to St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, on England's south coast. (Photo: AFP/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

'In next three months, the Delhi Assembly will go paperless. MLAs also can see from home whether his or her question to be asked during Session has been chosen or not. The project is being executed with financial help of the Delhi government which has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the same,' speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. (Photo: Twitter I @DelhiAssembly) )
 

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

An Indian farmer, who returned home after failing to find a job in Dubai, on Saturday ended up winning over USD 4 million in raffle, the tickets of which he bought with the money borrowed from his wife. (Representational Image)
 

Varun Dhawan's childhood dream comes true!

Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Second flood warning signal issued in Andhra Pradesh

NDRF and SDRF teams were carrying out rescue and relief operations as the district administration opened special camps to provide essential items and food to the flood-hit villagers. (Photo: Representational)

Ladakh-bound bikers sent back from Kashmir Valley

Many riders changed their route and decided to head towards Ladakh via Bhaderwah-Padri area of Doda district passing through the Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

'In next three months, the Delhi Assembly will go paperless. MLAs also can see from home whether his or her question to be asked during Session has been chosen or not. The project is being executed with financial help of the Delhi government which has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the same,' speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. (Photo: Twitter I @DelhiAssembly) )

Remanded IAS officer still in hospital, blood report awaited

The 33-year-old IAS officer, who was appointed Survey Director by the state cabinet on Thursday, was arrested under Section 279 of the IPC. (Photo: File)

Kerala CM expresses grief over death of journalist KM Basheer in road accident

Basheer, Vijayan said, was a regular face at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, adding that the journalist's death caused much grief. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham