Amid confusion and uncertainty, Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit J&K

Mumbai: Home Minister Amit Shah may visit Jammu and Kashmir amid the on going chaos and uncertainty caused due to the state government's advisory which has asked the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to cut short their trip and return.

NDTV reported that an itinerary is being prepared and Shah may visit after the Parliament session.

Shah is likely to visit Jammu first, and then Kashmir.

There is a state of panic and chaos among the Amarnath pilgrims and tourists after the state advisory, which on Friday, suggested them to leave "immediately" because of terror threats.