Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2019 Agra: Man forces wif ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Agra: Man forces wife to drink mosquito repellent, strangulates her

ANI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 10:30 am IST
The 26-year-old man was arrested in the incident that took place in Sudamapuri area here on July 30.
The man has been arrested. He told police that he took the step following an argument over his wife talking to another man on WhatsApp," said Circle Officer Ujay Raj. (Photo: ANI)
 The man has been arrested. He told police that he took the step following an argument over his wife talking to another man on WhatsApp," said Circle Officer Ujay Raj. (Photo: ANI)

Agra: A man incensed with his wife for talking to another man on WhatsApp, forced her to drink mosquito repellent liquid and then strangulated her to death, police said.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in the incident that took place in Sudamapuri area here on July 30.

 

"The man has been arrested. He told police that he took the step following an argument over his wife talking to another man on WhatsApp," said Circle Officer Ujay Raj.

The man had married the victim Anjali nine years ago and the duo are parents to two children.

...
Tags: strangulated to death, man murders wife
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Agra


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Congress MLA H K Patil has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, asking him to cancel his Delhi trip, scheduled for August 6, and visit flood-affected areas of north Karnataka instead. (Photo: ANI)

Cancel Delhi trip, visit flood-affected parts of K'taka: Cong MLA to Yediyurappa

President Kovind held delegation-level talks with the leaders of the host countries to strengthen ties in key sectors. (Photo: File)

President Kovind returns home after three-nation visit

A man was arrested on Saturday for abducting and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of providing a government job. (Representational Image)

T’gana man abducted, sexually assaulted woman on pretext of job, arrested

On July 30, the car in which the survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: CBI search underway at multiple locations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi likely to witness light rain, cloudy sky today; predicts IMD

According to the weather forecaster, a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius will be witnessed today in the national capital. (Representional Image)

Come with white flags: Indian Army asks Pak to take bodies of 5 intruders

The Indian Army on Sunday asked Pakistan to take over the dead bodies of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) who were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector this week. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Indian Army ensures to target Pak military and terrorist during ceasefire violations

Indian Army termed the allegations as

Rail services affected as heavy rain lashes Mumbai; IMD warns of high tide

Water-logging on railway tracks due to heavy rains and high tide on Saturday affected movement of trains on Thane and Panvel sections of the Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at various stations. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: 22-year-old delivery boy stabbed to death, FIR lodged

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused, they said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham