YSRC plenary in waterproof tents spread over 40 acres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 4, 2022, 11:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Chief minister and YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the plenary on July 8, with a flag hoisting and inaugural speech
The event will be held in an area spread over 30 acres opposite to Acharya Nagarjuna University and adjacent to Vijayawada-Chennai national highway-16 at Namburu in Guntur district. (DC representational Image)
VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements including installation of waterproof tents are being made for the YSRC Plenary – the first after the party took power in 2019 and the third after formation of the party.

The event will be held in an area spread over 30 acres opposite to Acharya Nagarjuna University and adjacent to Vijayawada-Chennai national highway-16 at Namburu in Guntur district.

The first plenary was held on 8 and 9 July 2011 and the second on 8 and 9 July 2017 in Nambur.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, adviser to government Sajjala Ramakrishna and other leaders visited the grounds on Monday.

Chief minister and YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the plenary on July 8, with a flag hoisting and inaugural speech.

The YSRC would propose changes to the norms and bylaws of the party in the plenary and there will also be discussion on women empowerment, agriculture, education, health, social justice etc. Resolutions will be passed in the plenary on important issues.

Satyanarayana said that despite the heavy rain, the tent construction work was completed. Two kitchens will prepare hot snacks, tea, coffee and meals for the participants. Dining halls are being readied.

Roads are being constructed for the plenary, connecting the venue with the Guntur-Vijayawada main road.

