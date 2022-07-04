Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Shimla: A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children, dead, a senior official said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am. "The school bus was en-route from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. The rescue operation is underway,"he said.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

Medical and rescue teams from Kullu have moved to the site of the mishap.