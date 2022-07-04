  
PM to launch Alluri Seetharama Raju’s birth anniversary celebrations today

Published Jul 4, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2022, 1:23 am IST
The PM will unveil a 30-feet bronze statue of the freedom fighter by remote signal and then launch his birth anniversary celebrations
Alluri Seetharama Raju. (Photo: Wikipedia)
KAKINADA: Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence to mark the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju on Monday.

The PM will unveil a 30-feet bronze statue of the freedom fighter by remote signal and then launch the birth anniversary celebrations of Seetharama Raju. Security agencies have made all arrangements for the public function in which the PM will pay his tributes to Seetharama Raju.

Shortly after landing by a special flight at Pedaamiram village near Bhimavaram, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting. Officials have laid a bridge on Velpedu canal enabling the PM’s convoy to go straight to the venue.

West Godavari Collector P Prashanti declared a public holiday in the district on Monday. All shops and establishments will remain closed till Modi departs from the area.

Chief minister Jagan Reddy, Union minister for tourism and culture Kishan Reddy and others will accompany the PM.

Some 37 persons will be honoured on the occasion, of which 27 are related to Seetharama Raju and the rest are members from families of Raju’s associates.

According to sources, the PM will felicitate Alluri Srirama Raju, the son of Satyanarayana Raju (Alluri Seetharama Raju’s brother). He will greet the remaining family members. The PM will spend nearly 80 minutes there.

The Kshatriya Seva Samithi of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Alluri Seetharama Raju Seva Samithi and the Union Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs are jointly organising the events.

Collector Prashanti told the media that traffic restrictions will be in  force in the area from 8am to 1 pm. Eluru Range DIG Pal Raj said parking places have been set apart for the people to park their vehicles. Cell phones would not be allowed in D Zone and its enclosures. Two-wheelers would be diverted to NTR statue area.

Some 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements. More than 60,000 people are expected for the meeting.

Officials said waterproof tents have been arranged for the event in view of likely rain. A photo exhibition has been arranged on the life and times of Alluri Seetharama Raju.

The West Godavari SP, Ravi Prakash, said traffic restrictions have been imposed on the town. Security has been beefed up in Bhimavaram town and in the vicinity.

Tags: alluri seetharama raju, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


