  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2022
Nation, Current Affairs

Kishan: Defeat TRS, dethrone KCR, kin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jul 4, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Union minister says chief minister spending 20 days a month at family farmhouse
 Union minister G. Kishan Reddy greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DC)

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy called upon the public at the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ to teach a lesson to dethrone TRS in the upcoming elections and instate the BJP in Telangana. “Teach a lesson to the TRS ruling party by defeating the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family,” he said.

Reddy alleged that the CM failed to visit the Secretariat for eight years to address people’s issues and accused the TRS of misusing hundreds of crores of rupees by demolishing the existing Secretariat.

In a rebuttal to Rao’s statement asking the BJP to learn from the TRS, he said, “What will we learn about the TRS’s family ruling in Telangana? Will we learn about the Chief Minister’s corruption?”

Reddy further claimed that the Telangana CM “spends 20 days in his farmhouse and for the remaining days, he is available at Pragati Bhavan.” “The family rule is underway in Telangana after the TRS came to power. The CM betrayed the people who fought for Telangana.  The TRS encouraged TS betrayal. The TRS is working as a puppet in the hands of MIM,” Reddy said.

Tags: g. kishan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


