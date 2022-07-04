Huge crowd turns out for BJP's public meeting at Parade Grounds

Massive crowds, especially youngsters from rural areas, have turned up for the public meeting held at Parade Grounds on Sunday. (DC)

Hyderabad: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning the centre of attraction for the two-day long BJP National Executive Meeting in the city, massive crowds, especially youngsters from rural areas, have turned up for the public meeting held at Parade Grounds on Sunday.

Telangana state BJP unit leaders have succeeded in mobilising a large crowd for the public meeting from the rural areas. Previously, the BJP leaders depended on its leadership in the Greater Hyderabad region for crowd pulling for public meetings.

The BJP public representatives like MLAs and MPs have concentrated on their constituencies to mobilise people for the BJP's programmes from Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad and other places. The state party unit has worked in motivating the youth and general public for making them attend the public meeting at Parade grounds.

Armed with saffron flags, the youth enthusiastically participated in the public meetings by giving slogans ‘Jai Sri Ram’, and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Women came from tribal hamlets from different districts clad in their traditional dresses and tapping on the floor for the songs. The Parade Grounds reverberated with slogans on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“A total of 200 people from her village arrived in the city from Mahbubnagar for the public meeting and they wanted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a dais. We feel happy witnessing the public meeting and the BJP will come to power in Telangana,” said Malowath Laxmavva, from Mahbubnagar district.

Similarly, a youngster Dharmendra Prasad, who came from Suryapet along with his basti people, expressed that it was a celebration of the BJP in Telangana as a huge crowd turned out for the meeting. Tying a saffron band on his head, the youth entered the Parade grounds by dancing amid drum playing.

The party leaders from rural areas have hired TSRTC buses to mobilise the people for the BJP's public meeting at the Parade Grounds in the city.