  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2022 Huge crowd turns out ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Huge crowd turns out for BJP's public meeting at Parade Grounds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jul 4, 2022, 9:56 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2022, 9:56 am IST
Telangana state BJP unit leaders have succeeded in mobilising a large crowd for the public meeting from the rural areas
Massive crowds, especially youngsters from rural areas, have turned up for the public meeting held at Parade Grounds on Sunday. (DC)
 Massive crowds, especially youngsters from rural areas, have turned up for the public meeting held at Parade Grounds on Sunday. (DC)

Hyderabad: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning the centre of attraction for the two-day long BJP National Executive Meeting in the city, massive crowds, especially youngsters from rural areas, have turned up for the public meeting held at Parade Grounds on Sunday.

Telangana state BJP unit leaders have succeeded in mobilising a large crowd for the public meeting from the rural areas. Previously, the BJP leaders depended on its leadership in the Greater Hyderabad region for crowd pulling for public meetings.

The BJP public representatives like MLAs and MPs have concentrated on their constituencies to mobilise people for the BJP's programmes from Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad and other places. The state party unit has worked in motivating the youth and general public for making them attend the public meeting at Parade grounds.

Armed with saffron flags, the youth enthusiastically participated in the public meetings by giving slogans ‘Jai Sri Ram’, and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Women came from tribal hamlets from different districts clad in their traditional dresses and tapping on the floor for the songs. The Parade Grounds reverberated with slogans on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“A total of 200 people from her village arrived in the city from Mahbubnagar for the public meeting and they wanted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a dais. We feel happy witnessing the public meeting and the BJP will come to power in Telangana,” said Malowath Laxmavva, from Mahbubnagar district.

Similarly, a youngster Dharmendra Prasad, who came from Suryapet along with his basti people, expressed that it was a celebration of the BJP in Telangana as a huge crowd turned out for the meeting. Tying a saffron band on his head, the youth entered the Parade grounds by dancing amid drum playing.

The party leaders from rural areas have hired TSRTC buses to mobilise the people for the BJP's public meeting at the Parade Grounds in the city.

...
Tags: bjp national executive meet in hyderabad, big crowd for bjp meeting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The schhol bus after accident. (ANI)

Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar being presented a bouquet by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after the special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra: Speaker removes Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

The advance planning is to achieve the target of winning all the seats under ‘Mission 2024’ plan.. (Representational image: DC)

YSRC starts screenings for assembly poll candidates

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan consoles a woman after receiving petitions at the Janavani programme at MBVK Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. (DC)

Pawan Kalyan launches Jana Vani grievance programme



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi anguished over Opposition protests to all welfare schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)

Agnipath: Law enforcement agencies fail even as intelligence warns of threats

Railway officials inspect the damage done to the trains following the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station. — DC Image

CJI Ramana: No space for divisive politics

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana addresses the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Association of Indo Americans, in San Francisco, USA, Saturday (PTI Photo)

Congress inaction led to Udaipur murder: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur (DC)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->