  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2022 Continue Sneha Yatra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Continue Sneha Yatras: PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 4, 2022, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2022, 1:01 am IST
The Prime Minister also asked BJP Chief Ministers to stay put in Kerala and Goa, and interact with Christian groups regularly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mooted a ‘Sneha Yatra’, a massive public outreach programme to reach out to minorities, especially Muslims and Christians, to win their confidence.

In an apparent attempt to remove insecurity among the minorities, the Prime Minister, speaking on the concluding day of the party’s National Executive Meeting, directed party leaders from North-Eastern states to showcase to the rest of the country how the BJP government there had not only safeguarded the Christian community’s interests, but also worked for their prosperity.

The Prime Minister also asked BJP Chief Ministers to stay put in Kerala and Goa, and interact with Christian groups regularly. Sources told Deccan Chronicle that the Prime Minister wanted the party to take a cue from its recent victories in Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls.

The bypolls were won in Muslim-dominated regions. Modi reportedly highlighted misconceptions about the party’s approach towards minorities, mainly due to Opposition propaganda, and is seeking to reach out to all communities to convey that the party was not against any religion.

The Prime Minister, according to sources, said all states should emulate the ‘UP Model’ in which most backward sections among the Muslim community were identified and brought into the party’s fold. They extended full support to the party in the recent by-polls, he pointed out.

Highlighting that the party had nominated a tribal woman for the Presidential election, Modi asked the party cadre to put up Droupadi Murmu’s photo in all the panchayat offices, especially in tribal hamlets. He suggested the party celebrate occasions like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Police Commemoration Day and Army Day with the public.

Explaining the spirit of the initiative, a former Union minister said the party would also acknowledge the contributions of officials and staff working in government offices. “After all, if staff at a police station, or a primary health centre, or other government offices are delivering good services to citizens, what is wrong in acknowledging such work and letting them know that the party values their contributions to the country?” the minister said.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, bjp national executive meet, sneha yatra
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with party leaders waves towards his party supporters as he arrives to address a public meeting at parade grounds in Secunderabad. (AFP)

TS wants double engine govt: PM Modi

Devotees standing in the queue, leading to Vaikuntam Queue Complex, near SV Shopping Complex at Tirumala. (DC file image)

Pilgrim rush at Tirumala swells at the end of summer

Alluri Seetharama Raju. (Photo: Wikipedia)

PM to launch Alluri Seetharama Raju’s birth anniversary celebrations today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Shah



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi anguished over Opposition protests to all welfare schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)

Agnipath: Law enforcement agencies fail even as intelligence warns of threats

Railway officials inspect the damage done to the trains following the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station. — DC Image

CJI Ramana: No space for divisive politics

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana addresses the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Association of Indo Americans, in San Francisco, USA, Saturday (PTI Photo)

Congress inaction led to Udaipur murder: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur (DC)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->