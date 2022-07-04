  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2022 APCRDA embarks on ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

APCRDA embarks on capital development works

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 4, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Bhumi puja for infrastructure development in Zone-4 of Amaravati held on Monday
Ground Breaking Ceremony for Zone-4 LPS works at Amaravati, near Anantavaram & Pitchukalapalem. (Photo: Twitter)
 Ground Breaking Ceremony for Zone-4 LPS works at Amaravati, near Anantavaram & Pitchukalapalem. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government started development works in Amaravati on Monday following the directions of AP High Court. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) commissioner Vivek Yadav launched the works by performing bhumi puja for Infrastructure development in Zone-4 of Amaravati. Roads will be laid in Picchukalapalem, Tulluru and Ananthavaram villages as part of the development works.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said the APCRDA was working to improve the living standards of farmers who gave their land for development of the capital by providing infrastructure in the plots allotted by the authority.

He said APCRDA would develop townships and sell plots through e-auction to raise money for development works in Amaravati city. He stated that arrangements would also be made to provide annuity to Amaravati farmers quickly. He made it clear that the APCRDA was carrying out development works following the orders of the state High Court.

Yadav said important infrastructure such as roads, bridges, drinking water supply, flood water canals, sewage canal system, sewage treatment plants (STP), greening, etc. would be developed to  support the farmers who had given up their lands. He stated BSR Infratech India Limited, Bangalore, was awarded the contract for the entire construction works.

Yadav said the development of plots in Zone-4 LPS, construction of internal roads and infrastructure would be done at a cost of Rs 192.52 crore. Infrastructure development works had been undertaken in a total of 4,551 plots in 1,358.42 acres in Zone-4 as part of the capital master plan, he said and added that 12.25 km of two-lane BT roads with 25 metres width, 23.21 km two-lane CC road with 17 metres width and 5.86 km of 15.6 metres wide two-lane CC roads would be laid in the LPS layouts. Works for 22.13 km two-lane CC roads with a width of 12 metres and 63.43 km of internal roads started in Amaravati, he said.

Yadav said a total of 12 LPS zones were being developed in the lands provided by farmers. Widening of the main road to the capital, the Krishna River Karakatta road, at a cost of Rs 150 crore had begun, he said and added that works of MLA and MLC quarters were being carried out fast under direct supervision.

...
Tags: apcrda, amaravati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


