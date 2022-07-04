Amit Shah dares TRS to go for Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday challenged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership to go for Assembly elections any time and asserted that the BJP will form the next government in Telangana.

At the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ public event held on Sunday at Parade Grounds, Amit Shah asked people if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had ever visited the Secretariat, even just once. He remarked that the Telangana Chief Minister never worked from the Secretariat because a tantric ritualist had cautioned him not to go there because his government would collapse and he would lose power. "He doesn't have the right to become the CM if he goes by what a Tantric practitioner advises him,” Shah ridiculed.

Shah also accused KCR of running the state on the directions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. "The election symbol of KCR is a 'Car', the government belongs to the 'Car', however, the steering is in the hands of Owaisi. Tell me, the state which is being run by communal forces like AIMIM's Owaisi, can they do the welfare of the common masses," he asked.

Reminding KCR's promise during the movement for a separate Telangana that he will celebrate Telangana (Vimochan) Liberation Day, if elected to power, Amit asked, "Has he celebrated the Vimochan Divas since then? He is not celebrating the day because he is afraid of Owaisi." Shah promised that if voted to power in the state, BJP will celebrate Telangana Liberation Day.

Referring to KCR posing questions to the Prime Minister Modi and demanding answers on Saturday, Shah said it's not Modi who owed answers to the TRS government but it was KCR who needed to answer the people of Telangana on several poll promises, including providing jobs to the youth. “Jobs means only employment to his son and not for other youth in the State. He wants to make his son CM and has no concern for the unemployed youth," he alleged.