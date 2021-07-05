Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2021 Nellore RTC suspends ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nellore RTC suspends AC buses to Hyderabad, Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 5, 2021, 2:47 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2021, 2:47 am IST
Passengers fear the possibility of catching Covid virus while travelling in AC vehicles
P.V. Seshaiah, regional manager of Nellore region, said that they have decided to suspend AC services to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and a sleeper bus to Bengaluru after they found that only two or three passengers were reserving seats per trip. (DC Image)
 P.V. Seshaiah, regional manager of Nellore region, said that they have decided to suspend AC services to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and a sleeper bus to Bengaluru after they found that only two or three passengers were reserving seats per trip. (DC Image)

Nellore: Although AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) authorities have restored services to Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Nellore and Prakasam districts from July 1, air-conditioned buses have been confined to their respective depots due to a lack of patronage.

According to corporation officials, this has arisen because passengers fear the possibility of catching the dreaded Covid virus while travelling in AC vehicles.

 

P.V. Seshaiah, regional manager of Nellore region, said that they have decided to suspend AC services to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and a sleeper bus to Bengaluru after they found that only two or three passengers were reserving seats per trip.

He said they are operating 16 super-deluxe buses to Bengaluru and six to Hyderabad.  He pointed out that services have not been restored for Chennai because of Tamil Nadu government has imposed restrictions on inter-state services till July 7.

However, 20 odd buses are being operated up to the border of Tamil Nadu near Tada in Nellore district to enable passengers to catch TN-run buses from Arambakkam, a village abutting Bhimulavaripalem.

 

“Tamil Nadu authorities have been running additional services to Chennai from the border for the benefit of passengers coming from our side” , Seshaiah said. He has put the loss to the region because of lockdown at `1.5 crore per month in the last three months.

Regional manager for Prakasam region, G. Vijaya Geetha, said that they were not operating AC services to Bengaluru and Hyderabad but only to short distances like up to Vijayawada.

She said they had restored only 60 per cent of their regular services in view of the 6 pm to 6 am curfew in some districts. She said the region suffered monthly losses to the tune of `28 crore because of the lockdown.

 

...
Tags: apsrtc, covid-19 andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Kerala reported 135 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,640. (Photo: PTI)

COVID death data: Kerala to clear backlog, names of deceased to be published

Workers clean the premises of a mall after authorities allowed malls to reopen during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (PTI)

Karnataka Unlock: Religious places, malls open; transport back to full capacity

Swamy has been undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy's health critical, lawyer says won't move HC for urgent medical bail plea

A beneficiary reacts as she receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (PTI)

Over 36.97 crore vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Railways beefs up security post-Darbhanga blast

An incident like this has occurred for the first time and special drives are being conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), officials revealed.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for Indian doctors

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Centre sanctions funds from PM Cares for new vaccine-testing lab in Hyderabad

The laboratory in Hyderabad is expected to commence operations in the next one month, he said. (PTI Photo)

India records 43,071 new Covid cases, 955 deaths

Relatives perform final rituals before the cremation of a COVID-19 victim in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Kodakara highway heist case: Kerala BJP chief says ready to face any probe team

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham