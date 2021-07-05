HMDA to make mass transport much easier for denizens

As a part of the project, the UMTSA has embarked on a study of the first and the last mile connectivity of Metro Rail stations. (PTI)

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has embarked on a pilot project to provide the first and the last mile connectivity to commuters at basic fares to enhance mass transport in the city.

The HMA has zeroed in on LB Nagar, Nagole, Secunderabad East, Ameerpet, Miyapur and Raidurg Metro Rail stations in this regard to conduct the pilot programme. The project has been taken up by a private firm in coordination with the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA).

The UMTA was formed in order to deal with issues related to traffic and transportation faced in the Hyderabad metropolitan region. Some of its functions are to oversee the implementation of various traffic and transportation measures undertaken by different agencies in the region, to ensure that effective public transport systems are in place, and to integrate various routes of public transport and issues including combined ticketing and feeder services.

As a part of the project, the UMTSA has embarked on a study of the first and the last mile connectivity of Metro Rail stations. It would be extended to all stations depending on the outcome. Later, the nodal agency would focus on the city RTC, MMTS and Setwin services within a two-km radius from the designated Metro Rail stations.

This apart, a committee has been constituted for finalisation of a common ticketing system to travel in Metro, MMTS, RTC and Setwin services. UMTA officials are to meet stakeholders including the TSRTC, HMRL, South Central Railway, roads and buildings departments, HMDA, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and finance department to take a final call. During the previous meeting, HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy informed that a common card was being planned to integrate all types of services.

UMTA officials informed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar that an app was being launched in the name of ‘T-Savaari’ developed by L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&THMRL) for providing services like tracking of buses, and knowing the bus location. The Chief Secretary suggested working out the integration of all these services for issuing a common ticketing card which should be easy, reliable and user-friendly.

Further, the HMDA commissioner informed that the municipal authority had entered into a memorandum of understanding ( MoU) with Ford India on December 15, 2017, to assess the feasibility of a common digital mobility solution for commuters in Hyderabad.

A senior HMDA official said apart from the first and the last mile connectivity, the municipal authority had also been focusing on providing traffic solutions to busy junctions including Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 and four other arterial roads in the IT corridor. He said a traffic survey had been already called for and the HMDA would soon finalise the agency through bidding to embark on a study and provide a permanent traffic solution in the Hyderabad metropolitan region.