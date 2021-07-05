Drones sighted over Srisailam temple, police on alert

Lord Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple executive officer K. S. Rama Rao expressed his doubts as this drone might be operated by small filmmakers or tourists or even the forest department of the Central government to find animal movements in the tiger reserve zone. Representational image (AFP)

Kurnool: A drone hovering around Srisailam temple for the past three days has created flutter among the temple authorities. A case has been filed with the Srisailam police with regard to this. The BJP demanded that Srisailam be declared a ‘no fly’ zone. The drone was sighted as a flickering object and it made sorties over the temple and the nearby forest.

The lighting objects were found on the sky near the temple, executive officer’s quarters, outer ring road, Mallamma Kanneeru, Uttara Park, Viswamitra Matam, reservoir and some other sites. It is said that at least three drones were flying several times to capture the pictures of temple and other sites. However, the police are on high alert after a suspected object spotted moving over the famous temple and started search operations to track the movements of drones.

When contacted, Lord Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple executive officer K. S. Rama Rao said he also saw some light which was moving from the temple area into the forest and immediately brought into the notice of the police and forest officials. However, they said they had not given any permission to capture pictures using drones over the temple and its surroundings so far. He further expressed his doubts as this drone might be operated by small filmmakers or tourists or even the forest department of the Central government to find animal movements in the tiger reserve zone.

Srisailam police circle inspector P.V. Ramana said they received a complaint from the temple officials on this issue and a case had been registered. Immediately after they noticed the drones, they started door-to-door searches and still it was going on to find people behind the object, he added.

However Viswa Hindu Parishad state convener T Pratap Reddy alleged that minorities in the temple town were resorting to this kind of activities. He demanded that the government declare Srisailam as a ‘free fly zone’. He further said Hindu temples had become a target of other religions during the recent years in the state.