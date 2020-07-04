102nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

650,697

17,236

Recovered

394,849

10,350

Deaths

18,691

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi94695656242923 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Telangana2046210195283 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1925615352443 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2020 Paramedical personne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Paramedical personnel kept on standby as corona spurt expected in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 4, 2020, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2020, 6:51 pm IST
Home Ministry anticipates that increased testing is likely to lead to higher numbers
The masive COVID-19 treatment facility built at the Radha Soami Satsang Centre in Delhi. (PTI)
 The masive COVID-19 treatment facility built at the Radha Soami Satsang Centre in Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Anticipating a sharp increase in the number of corona cases in the national capital this month, the Union Home Ministry has decided to keep 500 medical personnel from the paramilitary forces and the Army on standby. These will be in addition to the nearly 1,000 paramedics that have already been deputed at various locations in Delhi.

Medical teams from the forces have been providing support to the Delhi government in dealing with the corona crisis as cases continue to rise with the rate of testing.

 

 As of now most of the paramedic teams from security forces have been deployed at the 10,000-bed COVID hospital -- said to the biggest such facility in the world -- which has been set up at the Radha Soami Satsang in Delhi.

These medical teams are also managing the 500 railway coaches that have been converted into corona wards and parked at the Anand Vihar railway station.

Now the Home Ministry is anticipating that corona cases would increase rapidly in the days ahead as testing is now being done more aggressively. 

Officials said not only additional beds but healthcare professionals would also be required and the paramilitary forces are ready to hand. In fact, security forces like the ITBP have been providing facilities for corona patients, both quarantine and treatment, in Delhi. Others like CRPF and BSF too have joined the effort and deployed their medical teams at different locations.

Tags: delhi coronavirus, radha soami satsang, paramilitary paramedics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


