Nation, Current Affairs

One militant killed in Kulgam encounter; terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 4, 2020, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2020, 2:51 pm IST
The hideout was unearthed during the course of a joint search operation by police and the Rashtriya Rifles.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Arrah area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

 

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the operation is on and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a terrorist hideout was busted in a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, leading to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The hideout was unearthed during the course of a joint search operation by police and the Rashtriya Rifles in Dardasan village of the Thanamandi area, the officials said.

They said the recoveries made from the hideout included two Chinese pistols with two magazines, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) with 11 rifle grenades, 14 magazines of AK assault rifle with 920 rounds and a Chinese hand grenade.

A large quantity of material used in the making of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including batteries and wires, was also seized from the hideout, the officials said.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery so far.

Tags: kulgam encounter, rajouri district, encounter in jammu and kashmir, anti-terror operations, kashmir militancy
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


