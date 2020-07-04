102nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

649,666

17,236

Recovered

394,411

10,350

Deaths

1,868

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Telangana2046210195283 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1878515043435 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10911821184 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

ICMR fast-tracking corona vaccine to help PM Modi announce it from Red Fort: CPI(M)

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
The apex research body wrote to select medical institutions to fast-track clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

New Delhi: Asserting that scientific advances cannot be "made to order", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday alleged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was trying to fast track the production of a coronavirus vaccine so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could make the announcement on Independence Day.

The apex research body on Friday wrote to select medical institutions and hospitals to fast-track clinical trial approvals for the coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin being developed in collaboration with Bharat Biotech which it plans to release on August 15.

 

"A vaccine would be the most decisive redemption from the pandemic. The world is waiting for a safe vaccine, which is universally accessible.

"But...scientific advances can never be 'made to order'. Forcing the development of an indigenous vaccine as a cure for COVID-19, bypassing all health & safety norms, to be announced by PM Modi on Independence Day is fraught with horrendous human costs," Yechury said in a tweet.

Accusing the ICMR of "using threats to get institutions to fall in line" Yechury said that some of the institutions like NIMS in Hyderabad are state government institutions.

"Has permission been given by Government of Telangana," he asked.

Asking a series of questions on the trials, Yechury enquired, "What is the number of people who will be studied in this trial? Will phase 1, 2 and 3 trials be completed and analysed by August 14? Who are the members of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC)? Some serious questions need to be answered," he tweeted.

He asked how could the ICMR decide on vaccine launch date without regulator DCGI evaluating evidence of safety and efficacy. "What liability is ICMR assuming in aggressively pushing the trial of a vaccine produced by a private company," he asked.

The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the preclinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine, the letter by ICMR mentioned.

The letter written to medical institutions warned that any non-compliance would be viewed very seriously.

"Kindly note non-compliance will be viewed very seriously. Therefore, you are advised to treat this project on highest priority and meet the given timelines without any lapse," the letter stated.

...
Tags: coronavirus vaccine, indian council of medical research (icmr), icmr, cpim, coronavirus (covid-19)


An emotional farewell for one of the fallen policemen in Kanpur. (PTI)

Insider job in Kanpur encounter? UP Police suspends officer for alleged involvement

File photo of gangster Nayeem, who was killed by the Telangana police in 2016.

Cops keep an eye on former sidekicks of gangster Nayeem

Representational image. (PTI)

One militant killed in Kulgam encounter; terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

The coronavirus pandemic has put paid to the gold business this year. (DC Photo)

Corona-hit gold retailers extend their shutdown in Hyderabad



Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
Insider job in Kanpur encounter? UP police suspends officer for alleged involvement

An emotional farewell for one of the fallen policemen in Kanpur. (PTI)

Rahul, Priyanka: Modiji, listen to Ladakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh, says 'era of expansionism is over'

PM Modi arrives in Leh. (ANI)

One militant killed in Kulgam encounter; terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

Representational image. (PTI)

New day, new record spike: With over 22K corona cases, tally reaches 6.48L

Representational image. (PTI)
