101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

644,404

17,236

Recovered

390,252

10,350

Deaths

18,597

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1878515043435 Telangana185709069275 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10911821184 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2020 Chinese spokesperson ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinese spokesperson says PM Modi's statement is 'groundless'

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jul 4, 2020, 8:44 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2020, 8:44 am IST
China says it has peacefully settled border disputes with 12 of its 14 neighbours
Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Rong.
 Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Rong.

New Delhi: In a direct response to remarks made by prime minister Narendra Modi that the age of expansionism is over, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said it was “groundless” to describe China as "expansionist" and to “exaggerate and fabricate” its disputes with neighbours.

The statement claimed that China has peacefully demarcated the boundary with 12 of its 14 neighbours. This was veiled reference to India and Bhutan's still unresolved land-border issues with China.

 

However, China has unresolved maritime territorial disputes with Japan and some south-east Asian countries.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Rong tweeted, “China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighbouring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It’s groundless to view China as ‘expansionist’, exaggerate and fabricate its disputes with neighbours.”

The sharply-worded criticism, albeit veiled, made by an embassy spokesperson of remarks made by the host country’s leader has raised eyebrows and indicates a sharp and deepening distrust between the two Asian giants.

The Chinese embassy’s criticism was a swift reaction; it came just hours after prime minister Modi made his remarks while addressing troops in Ladakh.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also said somewhat ominously that “India should avoid a strategic misjudgement on China,” calling on the two countries “to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas and safeguard bilateral ties”.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have sharply deteriorated especially after the deadly clash between troops in Galwan Valley in the Ladakh sector in mid-June.

Apart from handling the tense border situation with India, China meanwhile has also been busy in denying human rights violations both in its western Xinjiang province and in Hong Kong, and has been accusing western nations of carrying out propaganda against it.

...
Tags: chinese embassy delhi, spokesman ji rong, pm modi china


Related Stories

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh, says 'era of expansionism is over'

Latest From Nation

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Raj Bhavan to attend swearing-in ceremony in Bhopal. (PTI)

Scindia’s tiger analogy provokes Digvijaya, Kamal Nath to mock ex-Congressman

PM Modi arrives in Leh. (ANI)

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh, says 'era of expansionism is over'

Representational image. (PTI)

No need to panic about corona, says Tamil Nadu government even as cases increase

Doctors at COVID-19 duty. (DC Photo)

With no stipend and faulty PPE kits, Karnataka doctors continue to treat patients



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh, says 'era of expansionism is over'

PM Modi arrives in Leh. (ANI)

ICMR revises home quarantine guidelines, includes asymptomatic positive patients

Representational image. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases keep soaring in India as daily tally crosses 20K mark

A health worker checks the body temperature of a baby in Mumbai. (PTI)

NCW receives 2K cases of crimes against women in June; highest in last 8 months

Representational image.

Scindia’s tiger analogy provokes Digvijaya, Kamal Nath to mock ex-Congressman

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Raj Bhavan to attend swearing-in ceremony in Bhopal. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham