Yogi Adityanath promises piped water to every rural home in UP

The chief minister also expressed displeasure over the 'slow pace' of work on the Namami Gange project. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday held out the possibility of piped water for every rural home in the state within two years while warning concerned officials of serious consequences - including jail - if they fail to do their job.

Addressing district magistrates through a video conference, he referred to complaints received during a review of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, the state body which deals with water supply and sewerage.

He said FIRs should be lodged against those who don't do their work properly and they should be "sent to jail," according to a press release.

The Enforcement Directorate could also seize their property, he added.

The chief minister also expressed displeasure over the "slow pace'' of work on the Namami Gange project, a central government mission to clean and rejuvenate the Ganga.

The video conference followed his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Adityanath said the state government has already begun work on the piped water programme.

With the Centre's help, every rural home in Uttar Pradesh will get water through a pipeline within two years, the press release quoting the chief minister said.

In an apparent reference to officials connected with water supply projects, he said they should make a habit of taking quick decisions.

If someone is not capable of taking decisions, a capable person should be appointed to replace the official, he said.

Adityanath asked the DMs to fix accountability of gram panchayats for repairing hand pumps and ensuring the supply of drinking water.

He said the Jal Nigam's work should be divided into urban and rural areas for better implementation.

The chief minister said village ponds are an effective medium of water conservation and the state government is working on them with the help of the "khet-talab yojana".

Expressing displeasure over the implementation of Namami Gange project, he said DMs should work in a planned manner in the 25 districts situated near the bank of river Ganga.

"It is true that whatever work related to the Ganga has been done so far is not as per the expectation. Sincere efforts are required in this direction," he said.

He added that the chief secretary should set the deadlines for the completion of the project and also monitor its progress.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat appreciated the work done by the Adityanath under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the release said.