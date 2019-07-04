'Work for people, attend Parliament regularly': PM's advice to BJP MPs

PM Modi will have a session with another group of MPs, who belong to the Scheduled Castes, on Thursday. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: In first of a series of meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised BJP parliamentarians to “attend Parliament regularly” and focus on their constituencies, reported NDTV.

The advice came in the backdrop of controversies involving leaders like Akash Vijayvargiya, Pragya Thakur and Sunny Deol.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister met the first lot of BJP lawmakers at his home and reportedly told them: work for the people, attend parliament regularly and give a lot of time to their constituencies.

These meetings with groups of BJP parliamentarians, dubbed "discipline sessions", also took place after he first came to power in 2014.