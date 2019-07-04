Iranian woman who yelled racist, abusive comments at Air India crew, found dead

50-year-old, Simone Burns was sentenced to six months in jail in April for spitting and making racist taunts at Indian cabin crew who refused to serve more alcohol. (Photo: Screengrab)

England: The Irish woman who stirred controversy for abusing and yelling racist comments at Air India staff during Mumbai-London flight in November was found dead at her home, according to the Daily Mail.

On June 1, she was found dead at her home in East Sussex in England, after having apparently committed suicide, Daily Mail, reported.

50-year-old, Simone Burns was sentenced to six months in jail in April for spitting and making racist taunts at Indian cabin crew who refused to serve more alcohol.

"I am a f***ing international lawyer. I work for all you f**king people... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a glass of wine, is that correct?" she screamed at the staff.

The woman, travelling in business class already had four quarter bottles of wine. When she asked for more, the cabin crew refused to serve her as she had become completely drunk, an airline source said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her following a complaint by Air India and she was taken into custody on landing at London's Heathrow airport, the source said. "As a thumb rule, a passenger can be served 2-3 pegs of hard liquor and another 3-4 glasses of wine. Passengers in business class can get a little more. "But this passenger already had four quarter bottles of wine and was insisting for more. When denied, she started shouting and abusing the crew members," the source said.

In the video clip, which went viral on social media, the woman can purportedly be heard saying, "I'm working for all your people...for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it, by the way. But you can't give me a .... glass of wine, is that correct?" The cabin crew informed the flight commander about the unruly behaviour of the passenger and he instructed the crew not to serve her more drinks.