Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram down due to technical glitches

Millions of users faced trouble while downloading images, voice messages on Whatsapp which were frozen for hours.

HYDERABAD: WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook users across India experienced technical glitches since late Wednesday evening.

Millions of users faced trouble while downloading images, voice messages on Whatsapp which were frozen for hours. However, there was no problem in sending and receiving text messages on Whatsapp. On Instagram, people failed to upload photos in various parts of the world.

It now appears that the problem was global, with media reports and tweets revealing that the issue was prevalent across Europe, US and Africa as well. In India, while the WhatsApp chat interface and Instagram posts and stories were active, transferring any form of media, including audio and images, was frozen.

The problem is reportedly with Facebook servers which power all three services.