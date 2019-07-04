Watch: Ex-CM Narayan Rane’s son, supporters throw mud on engineer, tie him to bridge

They later tied him to the bridge, ANI reported. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters on Thursday allegedly threw mud on an engineer and tied him to a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, ANI reported and released a video of the incident.

Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane with his supporters was protesting the bad condition of the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge, ANI reported.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

In similar previous incident, Rane had thrown fish at a government officer attached to the fisheries department in Kankivali while complaining over issues concerning fishermen.