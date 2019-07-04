Cricket World Cup 2019

Watch: Ex-CM Narayan Rane’s son, supporters throw mud on engineer, tie him to bridge

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 4, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
Rane with his supporters was protesting the bad condition of the potholes-ridden highway.
They later tied him to the bridge, ANI reported. (Photo: Screengrab)
 They later tied him to the bridge, ANI reported. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters on Thursday allegedly threw mud on an engineer and tied him to a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, ANI reported and released a video of the incident.

Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane with his supporters was protesting the bad condition of the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge, ANI reported.

 

In similar previous incident, Rane had thrown fish at a government officer attached to the fisheries department in Kankivali while complaining over issues concerning fishermen.

...
Tags: congress, nitesh narayan rane, mumbai monsoon, viral video
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


