Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 Uproar in Lok Sabha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uproar in Lok Sabha over Kiran Bedi’s tweet on TN water crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 4, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 1:18 am IST
T.R. Baalu gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over “derogatory and insulting remarks” of Ms Bedi.
Kiran Bedi
 Kiran Bedi

New Delhi: The DMK members in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday rushed to the Well of the House and raised objections over a tweet by Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in which she had allegedly blamed people, bureaucracy and the politicians of Tamil Nadu for water scarcity.

On Wednesday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) leader T.R. Baalu gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over “derogatory and insulting remarks” of Ms Bedi.

 

During the Zero Hour, Mr Baalu spoke on the issue and as he proceeded to read Ms Bedi’s remarks, speaker Om Birla said that conduct of a person occupying Constitutional post cannot be discussed in the House and that the observations should be given in writing instead.

“Bedi is Lt Governor of Puducherry and has no right to make any comments on neighbouring state. Her accusations that poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy as the reasons for the water crisis are too serious in nature,” he said.

Mr Baalu was joined by his party colleagues and Congress members in raising slogans of protests and many of the Oppositions MPs including senior DMK leaders like K. Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Congress leaders like Karthi Chidambaram entered the Well of the House shouting slogans of “we want justice”.

The protests continued till Union defence minister Rajnath Singh read the Parliamentary rules that any such discussion can happen only after giving a notice.

While referring to a media report on the water crisis in Chennai, Ms Bedi on Sunday had said that people’s perception, in response to the report, was that the situation arose due to “poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy”.

Tags: kiran bedi, dmk, lok sabha, water scarcity
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


