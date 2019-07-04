Strong steps must to deal with obscene ads: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said “more effective steps” are needed to deal with obscenity and vulgarity in advertisements in the media.

The minister made the statement while responding to concerns raised by Samajwadi Party me-mber Ram Gopal Yadav in the Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour.

Mr Javadekar pointed out that the government has dealt with as many as 6,700 complaints reg-arding the issue. “Still, I believe more effective steps are required,” the minister said and agreed with Mr Yadav that it was an important issue.

The Samajwadi Party leader had demanded a ban on such advertisements to protect the Indian culture from bad influences.

The SP member said there was a rise in obscenity and vulgarity in advertisements shown in electronic as well as print media, including magazines.

He said it was even difficult to watch news shows on television along with the family because of such advertisements shown during breaks.

The senior SP member said the country was moving towards a “moral crisis” and the spread of nudity and alcoholism was on the rise. According to him, vulgarity was responsible for the increasing crime against women. Earlier his party colleague, Jaya Bachchan also raised the issue of rising crime against women and gender inequality. She cited official data to make her point.