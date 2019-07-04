Rahul Gandhi: I was alone in fight against PM Modi, RSS

New Delhi: The speculation over Rahul Gandhi remaining Congress president finally came to an end on Wednesday as he released a formal resignation letter in which he gave strong indications that others in the party should also follow suit.

Under the Congress constitution, the seniormost general secretary, which in this case is Motilal Vora, the 90-year old former party treasurer, will be the working president till the next meeting of the Congress Working Committee is called. The next CWC meeting will be called as early as next week.

Probably for the first time officially, Mr Gandhi said that rebuilding the party would require “hard decisions” and that many people would have to be made accountable.

“As president of the Congress, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned. Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility,” he said.

The Wayanad MP said he had personally fought Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and the institutions they have captured with all his being. “I fought because I love India. At times I stood completely alone and am extremely proud of it. The stated objectives of the RSS, the capture of our country’s institutional structure, is now complete. There is a real danger that from now on (that) elections will go from being a determinant of India’s future to a mere ritual.”