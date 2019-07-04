Cricket World Cup 2019

Postponed for cash haul, polling in Vellore now on August 5

The voting was initially cancelled after the polling body found evidence of money being used to vitiate the process.
 Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18. (Representational Image)

Vellore: The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced that the polling will be conducted on August 5 in the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.

The voting was initially cancelled after the polling body found evidence of money being used to vitiate the process.

 

The flying squads deputed in the state had recovered large amount of cash allegedly from a DMK candidate’s office; following which President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded (cancelled or withdrew) the notification to hold the election in the constituency.

Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18.         

