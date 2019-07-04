Cricket World Cup 2019

Noida man arrested for falsely reporting rape, murder of wife

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 9:20 am IST
'His wife too was there and she was alright,' police said.
Naresh Singh, who is in his early 30s and a resident of Ilahaabas village under Phase 2 police station limits, was arrested for reporting a false complaint and misguiding police, they said. (Representational Image)
 Naresh Singh, who is in his early 30s and a resident of Ilahaabas village under Phase 2 police station limits, was arrested for reporting a false complaint and misguiding police, they said. (Representational Image)

Noida: A man was arrested Wednesday after he called up the police control room and falsely claimed that his wife had been raped and killed, officials said.

Naresh Singh, who is in his early 30s and a resident of Ilahaabas village under Phase 2 police station limits, was arrested for reporting a false complaint and misguiding police, they said.

 

"Around 5 am today, he made a call at the emergency 100 number of the police and claimed that his wife has been raped and killed. A police team immediately reached his home in the village and found that everything was fine there," a police official said.

"His wife too was there and she was alright," he said.

Singh was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 107 (engaging in a conspiracy), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment - if offence be not committed), and section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the policeman said.

