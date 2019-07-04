Mamata flags off ISKCON's Rath Yatra in big Hindu outreach

Before flagging off ISKCON Rath Yatra, Mamata also offered prayers at the ISKCON temple. She was accompanied by TMC MP Nusrat Jahan. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attended the inauguration of Kolkata ISKCON Rath Yatra. Her presence at the events was seen as her bid to reach out to the Hindu community.

On Wednesday, Mamata wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for necessary action on the matter, after the Union government earlier said in Parliament that it has not yet given its consent to rechristen West Bengal to 'Bangla'.

ISKCON had invited actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan to the event stating her stand on religion and inclusiveness was "in sync" with ISKCON’s spirit of "social harmony".