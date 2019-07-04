Kerala students continue protest against Khader Committee report’s decision

On Wednesday, the students' union held a protest outside the Secretariat against the government's decision to implement the recommendations of the Khader Committee report. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Students' Union (KSU) on Thursday continued with their protest against the state government's decision to implement recommendations of the Khader Committee report, which proposes single directorate for the education sector.

The students' union also protested against the action taken by police against them on Wednesday during their agitation.

On Wednesday, the students' union held a protest outside the Secretariat against the government's decision to implement the recommendations of the Khader Committee report.

The police resorted to baton-charge to control the crowd.

The Khader Committee report proposes single directorate for the education sector in the state and upgrade of the professional qualifications of teachers.

Earlier on Monday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists also held a protest here against the government's decision.

Last month, the Kerala High Court had stayed the state government's decision to implement the report after considering writ petitions citing the government's failure to amend Kerala Education rules to bring Khader Committee's recommendations into force.