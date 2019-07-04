Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 Kerala students cont ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala students continue protest against Khader Committee report’s decision

ANI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 8:10 pm IST
The students' union also protested against the action taken by police against them on Wednesday during their agitation.
On Wednesday, the students' union held a protest outside the Secretariat against the government's decision to implement the recommendations of the Khader Committee report. (Photo: ANI)
 On Wednesday, the students' union held a protest outside the Secretariat against the government's decision to implement the recommendations of the Khader Committee report. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Students' Union (KSU) on Thursday continued with their protest against the state government's decision to implement recommendations of the Khader Committee report, which proposes single directorate for the education sector.

The students' union also protested against the action taken by police against them on Wednesday during their agitation.

 

On Wednesday, the students' union held a protest outside the Secretariat against the government's decision to implement the recommendations of the Khader Committee report.

The police resorted to baton-charge to control the crowd.

The Khader Committee report proposes single directorate for the education sector in the state and upgrade of the professional qualifications of teachers.

Earlier on Monday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists also held a protest here against the government's decision.

Last month, the Kerala High Court had stayed the state government's decision to implement the report after considering writ petitions citing the government's failure to amend Kerala Education rules to bring Khader Committee's recommendations into force.

...
Tags: kerala, students, protest, agitation, khader committee report
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Economic Survey: 'India leaps into era of high economic policy certainty,' says Ex FM

‘The election of the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri is vitiated by the corrupt practices of undue influence committed by the candidate inasmuch as by failing to disclose material particulars regarding his criminal antecedents, the BJP candidate has affected the free exercise of electoral rights of the citizens of the National Capital Territory of Delhi,’ Raghav Chadha’s petition stated. (Photo: ANI)

AAP's Raghav Chadha challenges result of South Delhi parliamentary election in HC

After Pulwama's horrific February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy, the security apparatus had to be extra cautious. (Photo: File)

Natives show dissatisfaction as security gets stringent for Amarnath Yatra

A bitter war of words broke out between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and the outgoing JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath on Thursday, However, the latter stepped down. (Photo: File)

War of words break out between Vishwanath, Siddaramaiah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Article 15. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

45 died due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam

Forty-five people have died till July 3 since the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam, the National Health Mission said Thursday. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Man involved in cow slaughter cases held in Sambal, UP

'Our teams were conducting a check on Wednesday night. We got information that a criminal was going towards Hasanpur-Gehlua road. He was blocked by the police and he started firing in which a constable sustained bullet injuries. The police also fired at him in which he was wounded,' Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad said. (Photo: File)

Second trial for Vande Bharat Express successfulyl completed

The train is designed and developed by a Chennai-based Railways Production unit, Integral Coach Factory in just 18 months which also includes the in-house design and manufacture, computer modelling and working etc. (Photo: ANI)

TikTok withdraws plea after SC refuses to transfer cases relating to ban

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, 'We are not inclined to entertain this transfer petition. The Madras High Court can very well address all the issues.' (Photo: Representational I File)

ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case later in July

The four-day hearing in the Jadhav case started on February 18 at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham