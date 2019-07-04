Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 'If Congress is ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'If Congress is united, then India is united,' says DK Shivakumar

ANI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Gandhi on Wednesday announced that he was no longer the president of the Congress, and the party should decide on a new chief without delay.
'Gandhi family is the only strength to keep this party strong, united and rebuild this party to bring it back to power,' Shivakumar said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Gandhi family is the only strength to keep this party strong, united and rebuild this party to bring it back to power,' Shivakumar said. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: After Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress president, Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar has said that if the party is united then even the country will be united.

"Without the Gandhi family, Congress can't be united, without Congress being united, country can't be united. Gandhi family is the only strength to keep this party strong, united and rebuild this party to bring it back to power," Congress leader in Karnataka, Shivakumar told reporters on Wednesday.

 

Gandhi on Wednesday announced that he was no longer the president of the Congress, and the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

He posted a four-page resignation on the social media.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay. I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Rahul has also removed the tag of party President from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post.

The Congress lawmaker changed his bio from "President of Indian National Congress" to "Member of Indian National Congress".

Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. Earlier, he offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

...
Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, dk shivakumar
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Adityanath instructed the district administration officers to shower flower petals from helicopters on devotees and also monitor crowded areas. (Photo: File)

‘DJ okay, but no film songs during Kanwar yatra’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ex MP Eknath Gaikwad has given surety for Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi pleads 'not guilty' in Mumbai court

Dressed in a white shirt and yellow overcoat, Amit Shah who was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah offered prayers to Lord Jagannath. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Amit Shah offers prayers

Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut said with the resignation, the Congress has become 'Gandhi family-free' under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

'Modi storm uprooted Rahul Gandhi': Shiv Sena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Mr and Mrs Jonas': Sophie and Joe share first photo from wedding and it's very cute!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at their wedding. (Image Source: Instagram)
 

Exposed! China installs spyware on visitors’ Android, downloads data from iPhones

On iOS, since the protection is a bit better, they don’t acquire the same liberties so they take a different approach.
 

Now shop at Dubai airports using Indian rupee

As per a report in the Gulf News, the Indian currency is now acceptable at all three terminals of Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum Airport. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Forget OnePlus 7! This smartphone has breakthrough technology under Rs 15,000

Tecno Phantom to launch on July 10, 2019.
 

What’s up with WhatsApp? Facebook fails while Twitter triumphs

Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp users are experiencing logging in issues. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before Mumbai court today

This is the second defamation petition against Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Five arrested for raping college girl, making video

As per reports, the four men took the girl to a forested area, drugged her and raped her. (Representational Image)

'Few have the courage': Priyanka on Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down

This came a day after Rahul Gandhi tweeted his decision to step down as party president by writing a farewell note to party workers and supporters. (Photo: File)

Telengana: US-based techie on vacation dies after all-terrain vehicle overturns

Peechara, who was based in Dallas was on holiday with friends. (Photo: Twitter | @VibhaOfficial)

Noida man arrested for falsely reporting rape, murder of wife

Naresh Singh, who is in his early 30s and a resident of Ilahaabas village under Phase 2 police station limits, was arrested for reporting a false complaint and misguiding police, they said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham