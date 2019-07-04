Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 Hyderabad: Police bo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Police books Hrithik Roshan for cheating

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Jul 4, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 1:09 am IST
A case has been registered under sections 406 and 420 of IPC against the actor.
A complaint was lodged by one of the users of the gym, that the company had advertised about guaranteeing weight loss and daily work out sessions, but has failed to keep their promise.
 A complaint was lodged by one of the users of the gym, that the company had advertised about guaranteeing weight loss and daily work out sessions, but has failed to keep their promise.

Hyderabad: Film actor Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador of Cult.Fit Healthcare and the directors of the company have been booked in a case of cheating by the KPHB police of Cyberabad. A complaint was lodged by one of the users of the gym, that the company had advertised about guaranteeing weight loss and daily work out sessions, but has failed to keep their promise.

I. Shashikanth, a resident of Seshadrinagar in Kukatpally lodged a complaint with the KPHB police on June 22, stating that he had enrolled with the Cure.Fit gym during December 2018, by paying Rs 17,490, the discounted rate for a period of one year, to avail the gym’s services.

 

The company which started its operations in September 2018, had advertised promising unlimited hours of workout classes and weight loss treatments, but did not give proper workout sessions, he alleged. “A total of 1,800 people had enrolled with the Cure.Fit and there was not sufficient carpet area to provide workout sessions. Apart from that, the workout sessions were not available for three days at a stretch, which is denying us good health benefits. Besides the bad behaviour of the people at Kukatpally centre has brought about mental depression,” alleged Mr Shashikanth.

He told the police that when he contacted the directors to complain about the issue, he was denied access from using their application to book the workout slots.

KPHB inspector K. Laxmi Narayana said: “Shashikanth has complained that he was not given proper training as promised by the company in its advertisements and he has alleged cheating by the directors of the company and also its ambassador, actor Hrithik Roshan. A case has been registered under sections 406 and 420 of IPC against the actor and three directors Mukesh Bansal, Ankit Nagori and Shanmugavel Mani Subbaiah. Investigation is underway.”

...
Tags: hrithik roshan
Location: India, Telangana


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan

Smruthi Bhavan’s retrofit work sparks rumours of demolition

Chiranjeevi

BJP woos Congress netas, DCC chief claims no one is keen

Telangana High Court

Telangana gets 15 days to reply on Secretariat

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana government can’t dissolve GHMC body



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC Corporator disqualified for having 3 kids

The legal department of the GHMC stated that the rule is that those who have more than two children cannot contest the elections.

Ashok Gehlot, Sushilkumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge vying for top Congress post

Ashok Gehlot.

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi to leave for UK on Saturday

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

NIA court sentences NDFB(S) cadre to 7-year jail in Sonitpur tribal massacre case

The case was registered at Bishwanath Chariali police station on December 25, 2014 and subsequently taken over by NIA. (Photo: File)

Allahabad High Court judge writes to PM Modi on 'nepotism' in appointments

Beginning his letter by congratulating PM Modi for his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Justice Pandey praised the Prime Minister for curbing dynasty politics. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham